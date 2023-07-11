Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to be conferred with Tilak National Award, Sharad Pawar invited as chief guest

    Other attendees at the event include Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. The organisers said Sharad Pawar has been invited to the ceremony as chief guest.

    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 1:17 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on August 1 be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune  at a function where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar has been invited as chief guest. PM Modi has been selected for the award, comprising a memento and citation, in recognition of his supreme leadership and for awakening the feeling of patriotism among citizens. 

    The organisers said Sharad Pawar has been invited to the ceremony as chief guest while his nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is among the invitees.

    In a release, Trust president Deepak Tilak said, "The Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust (Hind Swaraj Sangh) will confer the Lokmanya Tilak National Award upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1, the 103rd death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak."

    It said India climbed the ladder of progress under the supreme leadership of the prime minister under the concept of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

    "PM Modi awakened the feeling of patriotism among citizens and put India on the global map. Considering his perseverance and efforts, and highlighting his work, the trustees of the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust have unanimously selected him for this award," the release said.

    Other attendees at the event include Ramesh Bais, the Governor of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister, and Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, who serve as Deputy Chief Ministers.

    It is worth noting that the inclusion of Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs from the NCP in the Shiv Sena-BJP government on July 2 came as a surprise in the realm of state politics.

    Following Ajit Pawar's appointment as Deputy Chief Minister, Sharad Pawar, leader of the NCP, called attention to Prime Minister Modi's recent comments regarding the "corruption" of NCP leaders and urged him to take action against those found guilty.

    "It seems the Prime Minister has exonerated the NCP and all those against whom he had levelled allegations. I am happy today that he gave cabinet berths to some colleagues from NCP. It shows the allegations against corruption were not factual. I am thankful to the PM for this," Sharad Pawar had said.

    On June 27, while engaging with BJP booth workers in Bhopal, PM Modi brought attention to various allegations of scams amounting to approximately Rs 70,000 crore against the NCP. These allegations include the Maharashtra Cooperative Bank scam, irrigation scam, and illegal mining scam.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 2:01 PM IST
