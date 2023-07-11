Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi health deteriorates, admitted to hospital in Punjab's Faridkot; check details

    On June 14, a Delhi court sent Bishnoi to judicial custody in connection to an extortion case. The gangster was produced before the Saket court after his police custody was over. The court's decision came after the Delhi police sought for the judicial custody of 30-year-old Bishnoi. 

    Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster, was on Monday night (July 10) admitted to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital. He was transferred from Bathinda Jail, where he is currently incarcerated for the murder of Singer Sidhu Moosewala.

    According to Bishnoi's lawyer, the gangster has been experiencing a high fever for a considerable period and is also suffering from a stomach infection. Additionally, it was stated that Bishnoi, who was observing a fast for Saawan on July 4, began experiencing symptoms of jaundice, further exacerbating his deteriorating health condition.

    On Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) made an arrest of a significant associate linked to the notorious incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

    The arrest was made due to his involvement in harboring members of Bishnoi's gang who are implicated in several criminal cases, including the RPG attack on the Intelligence Headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali.

    The individual in question, Vikas Singh, hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, was found to have provided shelter to Deepak Surakhpur and Divyanshu, residents of Faizabad. These individuals were the perpetrators of the RPG Attack on the intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May 2022.

    The NIA released a statement stating that Vikas Singh confessed to offering shelter to Deepak Surakhpur and Divyanshu multiple times, both in his house located in village Devgarh, Ayodhya, and his flat.

