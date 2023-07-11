Six dead in chopper crash near Mount Everest in Nepal; check details

The helicopter with the call sign 9NMV got off the radar at 10:12am (Local Time). It is reportedly said that there were as many as five foreign nationals on the missing chopper.

Six people on Tuesday (July 11) died in a helicopter crash near Mount Everest in Nepal. Rescuers have located all six bodies that were "broken into pieces", reports said. The private commercial helicopter was coming from Surke in Solukhunvhu district, home to Mount Everest and other high mountain peaks, when it lost contact 15 minutes into the flight.

Captain Chet Bahadur Gurung was identified as one of the passengers by The Kathmandu Post. He has been with Manang Air for a decade and has been flying since 1998.

It is reportedly said that the helicopter was operated by Manang Air, which ferries tourists seeking a view of the country's towering peaks, including Mount Everest, the world's tallest mountain. The chopper, returning to Kathmandu, had altered its flight route due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Earlier, in a tweet, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal had said, "Total persons on board: 6 (5 passengers + 1 captain). Altitude Air helicopter departed from Kathmandu for search and rescue."

In January this year, a 72-seater aircraft belonging to Yeti Airlines crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal which resulted in the death of all 68 passengers and four crew members onboard.

53 Nepalis, 5 Indians, 4 Russians, One Irish, 2 Koreans, 1 Argentinian and a French national were on board, the airport authority said. The flight was en route from Kathmandu to Pokhara. The plane took off from Tribhuvan International Airport.

There were 5 Indians onboard who died in the deadly crash. The Indian nationals have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, Bishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, Sonu Jaiswal and Sanjaya Jaiswal, a Yeti Airlines official said.