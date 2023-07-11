Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Abrogation of Article 370: Supreme Court directs day-to-day hearing from August 2; check details

    In order to facilitate the preparation of consolidated documents, the Supreme Court appointed two advocates as nodal counsels. These counsels will be responsible for compiling the relevant materials for the convenience of all parties involved.

    Abrogation of Article 370: Supreme Court directs day-to-day hearing from August 2; check details AJR
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday (July 11) issued a directive for a day-to-day hearing of a collection of petitions concerning the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, starting from August 2. The court specified that the proceedings would take place on a daily basis, except for Mondays and Fridays.

    The court also stated that written submissions must be filed by July 27 and emphasized that no further additions to the consolidated documents would be allowed.

    Furthermore, the Central government declared that it would not rely on the contents of the affidavit filed the previous day to present the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370.

    On Monday, the central government filed an affidavit defending the abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court. The affidavit highlighted the stability and progress witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation, including the reduction of stone-pelting incidents and the dismantling of terror networks. 

    "Jammu and Kashmir was facing the brunt of terrorism for the last three decades. To curb it, the only way was to remove Article 370," the affidavit said. The abrogation of the Article has led to the introduction of the three-tier Panchayati Raj system and successful elections to district development councils.

    "Today, all necessary institutions including schools, colleges, industries are running normally in the Valley. Industrial development is happening and people who lived in fear are living peacefully," the affidavit stated.

    The affidavit notes that local languages like Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, and Hindi have been added as official languages, fulfilling the demands of the people. The affidavit was filed in response to more than 20 pending petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370.

