Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma hailed PM Modi's 12-year leadership, citing India's global prestige. VP CP Radhakrishnan and others congratulated Modi for surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru as India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister.

India's prestige risen under Modi's leadership: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said that India's prestige has risen in the last 12 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to reporters, Sharma highlighted the welfare schemes of the BJP-led NDA government in the last 12 years and India's resolve to fight Naxalism. "Look, today marks the historic completion of 12 years of our country's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. As you all can see, the transformation that has taken place in the country within these 12 years--whether it is our public welfare schemes, our development projects, the elimination of Naxalism and terrorism, or India's rising prestige in the world--we can say that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work has been done exactly as it should have been," said Bhajanlal Sharma.

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PM Modi becomes longest-serving elected Prime Minister

Earlier in the day, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru, and said the achievement 'reflects a transformative era' in the country's development journey.

In a post on X, the Vice President said the milestone was not merely a measure of time in office but a reflection of the changes witnessed across various sectors under PM Modi's leadership. "Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shriman Narendra Modi Ji on becoming Bharat's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. This historic milestone is not merely a measure of time in office, but a reflection of a transformative era in our national development journey. Bharat has witnessed remarkable progress under his visionary leadership across every sphere from economic growth and infrastructure expansion to social empowerment and technological advancement; from enhanced global stature to a renaissance of our civilizational consciousness," Radhakrishnan said.

Other than the Vice President, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other NDA allies, and global leaders congratulated PM Modi on the achievement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday surpassed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. PM Modi has now served 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days. (ANI)