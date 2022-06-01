Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi stops car to accept his mother's painting made by a Shimla girl; watch

    During a roadshow in Shimla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his convoy to accept a painting that was made by a girl. The painting was of PM Modi’s mother's picture.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2022, 4:08 PM IST

    A heart-warming video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopping his car to receive a portrait of his mother, Heeraben Modi, from a girl in Shimla has been doing rounds on social media. The PM was on a tour to the state. On his way to Ridge Maidan, people welcomed the PM by pouring flower petals on his cavalcade.

    A girl, holding a painting of PM Modi’s mother, was spotted by him. Upon seeing her, the PM stopped his cavalcade and accepted the painting from the little girl. While accepting the painting, PM Modi asked herhow much time it took her to complete the portrait. The girl replied saying she made in just a day’s time. The PM thanked the girl for her kind gesture before moving ahead.

    Himachal Pradesh will go for elections in November 2022 to select 68 Legislative Assembly members. At a rally in Ridge Maidan, PM Modi stated that after arriving in power, the BJP government cut down nine crore fake names from the beneficiaries list of various schemes. 

    PM Modi said the previous government considered corruption an integral part of the system by attacking the opposition parties. Before 2014, the country observed how the scheme money was looted before providing it to the needy.


    PM Narendra Modi added that his government operates hard to create New India. For decades, vote bank politics has transpired in our nation. Such politics has done a lot of damage to the country. PM Modi said that we are functioning to construct a new India, not a vote bank.

    Let that be Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or any other scholarship scheme; the present government has eradicated the corruption through direct transfer to beneficiaries. PM Modi stated that, so far, his government has transferred over ₹22 lakh crore to various scheme beneficiaries through bank account transfers.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 4:08 PM IST
