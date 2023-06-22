PM Modi shares 'memorable highlights' from Yoga Day programme in New York | WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a Yoga celebration at the United Nations headquarters to mark the International Day of Yoga, which is observed every year globally on June 21 since 2015.  He shared memorable highlights from the Yoga Day programme in New York City.
     

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the much-awaited yoga session at the United Nations Headquarters in New York  The event was special since it set a global record for the most nations participating in a yoga session, and it also served to honour International Yoga Day. PM Modi shared memorable highlights from the Yoga Day programme in New York City.

    A new Guinness world record for the most nations participating in a yoga session has been set by India's yoga. The record was created at the International Yoga Day event, led by PM Narendra Modi at the UN headquarters in New York.

    PM Modi welcomed the crowd for coming to the event while wearing a special white yoga T-shirt and pants. "It makes me happy to see you all. And I appreciate your attendance. Friends. Almost every country is represented here today, I've been informed," he continued.

    Ahead of addressing the gathering, PM Modi paid respect to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at North Lawn Gardens of UN headquarters in New York. The United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in December 2014 after India suggested it and a record 175 member nations supported it.

