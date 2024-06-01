PM Modi's hat-trick predicted fueled by South, Bengal & Odisha; check state-wise exit poll predictions

Early exit polls predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, with the ruling alliance projected to open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and sweep Karnataka.

Exit polls are projecting a historic third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the conclusion of the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. However, none have forecasted the NDA reaching its desired 400-seat mark out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP also falls significantly short of its 370-seat target.

According to five exit polls, the INDIA bloc is expected to fall well below the 285 seats predicted by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The maximum projection for the NDA's seat count was 362-392, according to the Jan ki Baat exit poll. This poll also predicts that the Opposition bloc will secure 141-161 seats.

India News-D Dynamics predicts that the NDA will secure 371 seats, while the INDIA bloc is projected to obtain 125 seats.

The lowest estimate for the NDA's seat count comes from Dainik Bhaskar, ranging from 281 to 350 seats. Conversely, the INDIA bloc is forecasted to secure a higher range of seats, ranging from 145 to 201.

Although all exit polls unanimously suggest an improved performance for the NDA in the south and Bengal, specific predictions highlight significant shifts in various states.

In Andhra Pradesh, the alliance with Chandrababu Naidu is expected to benefit the NDA, with projections indicating a win of 18 out of the state's 25 seats.

Karnataka is poised to vote overwhelmingly for the BJP, despite the Congress's historical stronghold in the state. Similarly, in Telangana, the BJP is anticipated to secure a substantial share of the state's 17 seats, despite the Congress's previous electoral success in the assembly polls and the decline of K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Exit polls also suggest that the BJP will make significant inroads into Tamil Nadu, securing at least two seats.

In Bengal, the BJP is projected to increase its seat count from 18 to 22, surpassing the Trinamool Congress for the first time. Conversely, Mamata Banerjee's party is expected to secure only 19 out of the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP is anticipated to maintain its dominance in strongholds like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and the national capital. Additionally, exit polls predict that Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, along with ally Congress, may fail to win any seats in Delhi.

However, changes are expected in Bihar, where the Opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal is projected to win 7 seats, challenging the NDA's previous stronghold. Furthermore, the Opposition is expected to make gains in Haryana and Rajasthan, where they previously had no representation in 2019.

Here's a look at state-wise predictions from Jan Ki Baat:

