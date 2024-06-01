'India has voted': PM Modi jibes 'opportunistic' INDIA Bloc as exit polls predict NDA majority in LS Elections

Soon after the Exit Polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media on Saturday (June 1) and thanked all the citizens who exercised their franchise.

New Delhi: After the final phase of Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday, (June 1), the Exit Polls have predicted a huge win for the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party for the third time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media and thanked the voters who exercised their franchise.

Taking to X, he wrote, " India has voted! A heartfelt thank you to all those who exercised their franchise. Their active participation is the cornerstone of our democracy. Their commitment and dedication ensures that the democratic spirit thrives in our nation. I would also like to specially appreciate India’s Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti. Their strong presence at the polls is a very encouraging sign."

He said, "I can say with confidence that the people of India have voted in record numbers to reelect the NDA government. They have seen our track record and the manner in which our work has brought about a qualitative change in the lives of the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. At the same time, they have seen how the reforms in India have propelled India to being the fifth largest global economy. Every scheme of ours has reached the intended beneficiaries without any bias or leakage."

Slamming the Opposition PM Modi said, " The opportunistic INDI Alliance failed to strike a chord with the voters. They are casteist, communal and corrupt. This alliance, aimed to protect a handful of dynasties, failed to present a futuristic vision for the nation. Through the campaign, they only enhanced their expertise on one thing- Modi bashing. Such regressive politics has been rejected by the people."

"I would like to applaud each and every NDA Karyakarta. Across the length and breadth of India, often braving intense heat. I compliment them for meticulously explaining our development agenda to the people and motivating them to come out and vote. Our Karyakartas are our greatest strength," he added.

