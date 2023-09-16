Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's 73rd Birthday: Unveiling 'Ayushman Bhav,' a health campaign for all

    'Ayushman Mela' is an integral component where weekly health melas will be conducted at the level of AB-HWCs (Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres) and Community Health Centres (CHCs).

    PM Modi's 73rd Birthday: Unveiling 'Ayushman Bhav,' a health campaign for all AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2023, 1:19 PM IST

    On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday, the Indian government is poised to launch an innovative health campaign named 'Ayushman Bhava.' Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on September 11, announced that the 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign is scheduled for a grand unveiling on September 13.

    It will be inaugurated during the 'Seva Pakhwada,' which commences on the Prime Minister's birthday, September 17, and will culminate on October 2.

    This fortnight-long initiative is brimming with activities designed to enhance healthcare accessibility and raise awareness.

    'Ayushman Bhava' serves as an umbrella campaign that includes 'Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0.' This facet is dedicated to the creation and distribution of Ayushman cards to all remaining eligible beneficiaries. Additionally, 'Ayushman Mela' is an integral component where weekly health melas will be conducted at the level of AB-HWCs (Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres) and Community Health Centres (CHCs).

    Furthermore, 'Ayushman Sabha' will be convened at the village/ward level to amplify awareness regarding various healthcare schemes and services, with approximately 60,000 individuals set to receive Ayushman Bharat cards.

    To facilitate the pledging process and furnish information about organ donation, a 24x7 toll-free helpline number, 1800114770, has been established.

    The Ayushman Bhava scheme is a government-sponsored healthcare endeavor aiming to provide citizens across India with qualitative, affordable, and accessible healthcare. This extensive healthcare initiative extends a broad spectrum of medical benefits.

    It encompasses free diagnosis and treatment services for severe illnesses, financial aid for hospitalizations and surgeries, and a multitude of additional provisions.

    Notably, this scheme extends its reach to all citizens of India, irrespective of income or social status. Those grappling with chronic illnesses also stand to gain comprehensive coverage under this scheme. Furthermore, individuals who are financially constrained and unable to afford essential medical treatments can now access the much-needed support.

    To further enhance healthcare accessibility, the government has introduced several initiatives within the Ayushman Bhava scheme. These encompass the online registration of patients, the integration of telemedicine services, and the provision of free ambulance services. Government-run hospitals and centers are also equipped to provide patients with free medicines.

    Promoting preventative healthcare, the government encourages individuals to adopt healthy living habits and dietary practices that can reduce the risk of illnesses. Additionally, the scheme offers coverage for preventive care, encompassing regular check-ups, health screenings, and vaccinations for children.

    Crucially, the Ayushman Bhava scheme has been meticulously designed to ensure cost-effective implementation, sparing the public exchequer from an undue burden.

    With the launch of 'Ayushman Bhava' on Prime Minister Modi's 73rd birthday, India takes a significant stride towards achieving inclusive and accessible healthcare for all its citizens.

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2023, 1:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russian woman's fluent Hindi skills astonish Indian bureaucrat WATCH AJR

    Russian woman's fluent Hindi skills astonish Indian bureaucrat | WATCH

    Anantnag encounter enters day 4: Challenges amidst dense forests and deep ditches AJR

    Anantnag encounter enters day 4: Challenges amidst dense forests and deep ditches

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation drafts new parking regulations; Check here rkn

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation drafts new parking regulations; Check here

    Lashkar-e-Taiba test drones to infiltrate terrorists into India WATCH AJR

    Lashkar-e-Taiba test drones to infiltrate terrorists into India | WATCH

    Karnataka: India's largest gas storage tunnel to be built in Mangaluru; check details vkp

    Karnataka: India’s largest gas storage tunnel to be built in Mangaluru; check details

    Recent Stories

    Ola Cabs announce their S1 scooters as bike taxi service in Bengaluru vkp

    Ola Cabs announce their S1 scooters as bike taxi service in Bengaluru

    Karnataka: Rush for free bus ride claims two lives in Tumkur; check details vkp

    Karnataka: Rush for free bus ride claims two lives in Tumkur; check details

    Karnataka: HSRP number plates compulsory even for old vehicles, fine if failed vkp

    Karnataka: HSRP number plates compulsory even for old vehicles, fine if failed

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja idol unveiled on friday ATG

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja idol unveiled on friday

    'I Love You': Shah Rukh Khan's bromance with Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi wins hearts vma

    'I Love You': Shah Rukh Khan's bromance with Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi wins hearts

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon