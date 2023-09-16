PM Modi's 73rd Birthday: Unveiling 'Ayushman Bhav,' a health campaign for all

'Ayushman Mela' is an integral component where weekly health melas will be conducted at the level of AB-HWCs (Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres) and Community Health Centres (CHCs).

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday, the Indian government is poised to launch an innovative health campaign named 'Ayushman Bhava.' Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on September 11, announced that the 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign is scheduled for a grand unveiling on September 13.

It will be inaugurated during the 'Seva Pakhwada,' which commences on the Prime Minister's birthday, September 17, and will culminate on October 2.

This fortnight-long initiative is brimming with activities designed to enhance healthcare accessibility and raise awareness.

'Ayushman Bhava' serves as an umbrella campaign that includes 'Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0.' This facet is dedicated to the creation and distribution of Ayushman cards to all remaining eligible beneficiaries. Additionally, 'Ayushman Mela' is an integral component where weekly health melas will be conducted at the level of AB-HWCs (Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres) and Community Health Centres (CHCs).

Furthermore, 'Ayushman Sabha' will be convened at the village/ward level to amplify awareness regarding various healthcare schemes and services, with approximately 60,000 individuals set to receive Ayushman Bharat cards.

To facilitate the pledging process and furnish information about organ donation, a 24x7 toll-free helpline number, 1800114770, has been established.

The Ayushman Bhava scheme is a government-sponsored healthcare endeavor aiming to provide citizens across India with qualitative, affordable, and accessible healthcare. This extensive healthcare initiative extends a broad spectrum of medical benefits.

It encompasses free diagnosis and treatment services for severe illnesses, financial aid for hospitalizations and surgeries, and a multitude of additional provisions.

Notably, this scheme extends its reach to all citizens of India, irrespective of income or social status. Those grappling with chronic illnesses also stand to gain comprehensive coverage under this scheme. Furthermore, individuals who are financially constrained and unable to afford essential medical treatments can now access the much-needed support.

To further enhance healthcare accessibility, the government has introduced several initiatives within the Ayushman Bhava scheme. These encompass the online registration of patients, the integration of telemedicine services, and the provision of free ambulance services. Government-run hospitals and centers are also equipped to provide patients with free medicines.

Promoting preventative healthcare, the government encourages individuals to adopt healthy living habits and dietary practices that can reduce the risk of illnesses. Additionally, the scheme offers coverage for preventive care, encompassing regular check-ups, health screenings, and vaccinations for children.

Crucially, the Ayushman Bhava scheme has been meticulously designed to ensure cost-effective implementation, sparing the public exchequer from an undue burden.

With the launch of 'Ayushman Bhava' on Prime Minister Modi's 73rd birthday, India takes a significant stride towards achieving inclusive and accessible healthcare for all its citizens.