PM Modi releases special stamp, Rs 75 coin to mark new Parliament building's opening

The finace ministry said that one side of the coin will bear the image of the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar in the centre, flanked by the word "Bharat" in Devanagari script and "INDIA" in English. The rupee symbol "₹" and denominational value "75" in international numerals will also be inscribed below the Lion Capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 28) released a special commemorative postage stamp and a Rs 75 coin to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building. The Prime Minister released the coin and the stamp at the inauguration event held at the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building.

According to a notification by the Department of Economic Affairs under the Union Ministry of the Finance, the weight of the coin would be 34.65-35.35 grams.

'Democracy is our Sanskaar': PM Narendra Modi in new Parliament| WATCH

The finace ministry said that one side of the coin will bear the image of the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar in the centre, flanked by the word "Bharat" in Devanagari script and "INDIA" in English. The rupee symbol "₹" and denominational value "75" in international numerals will also be inscribed below the Lion Capital.

On the other side of the coin, it will bear the image of the Parliament Complex and the year "2023" in international numerals below the image.

PM Modi arrived in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building as Members of Parliament and Chief Ministers of different states assemble.

On Sunday, India's new Parliament building was inaugurated in a ceremony which began with an early morning havan and multi-faith prayer ceremony. The inauguration was followed by the formal opening by PM Narendra Modi.

'Filled with pride, hope and promise': PM Modi on new Parliament building inauguration

PM Modi installed the scared 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja. He was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams before it was installed in the new Parliament building.

The ceremony began with traditional prayers and Vedic rituals which continued an hour. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present with along with PM Modi during the pooja.