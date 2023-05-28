Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Democracy is our Sanskaar': PM Narendra Modi in new Parliament| WATCH

    On Sunday, India's new Parliament building was inaugurated in a ceremony which began with an early morning havan and multi-faith prayer ceremony. The inauguration was followed by the formal opening by PM Narendra Modi. 

    PM Narendra Modi addresses new Parliament Live Updates from Lok Sabha AJR
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 28, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 28) addressed the Lok Sabha in new Parliament building and releases a stamp and Rs 75 coin in the Parliament.

    Addressing the Parliament, PM Modi said, "In the development journey of every country, some moments come which become immortal. 28th May is such a day." PM Modi also said that it is the reflection of the dreams of 140 crore Indians.PM Modi arrived in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building as Members of Parliament and Chief Ministers of different states assemble.

    "The holy 'Sengol' was installed in Parliament today. In the Chola dynasty, the 'Sengol' symbolised justice,  righteousness and good governance," PM Modi said.

    'Filled with pride, hope and promise': PM Modi on new Parliament building inauguration

    "When India moves forward, then the World moves forward. This new Parliament will also lead to the development of the world through the development of India," the Prime Minister said.

    "It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy 'Sengol'. Whenever proceedings start in this House the 'Sengol' will inspire us," he further added.

    "There was a need for new Parliament. We also have to see that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. That's why it was need of the hour that a new Parliament is made," PM Modi said.

    Emphatically, PM Modi said in the new Parliament, "Several years of foreign rule stole our pride from us. Today, India has left behind that colonial mindset."

    He also said that India is the mother of democracy. "It is also the foundation of global democracy. Democracy is our 'Sanskaar', idea and tradition," PM Modi said.

    The Prime Minister concluded his speech and interacted with several leaders in Lok Sabha in the new Parliament.

    'Filled with pride, hope and promise': PM Modi on new Parliament building inauguration

    On Sunday, India's new Parliament building was inaugurated in a ceremony which began with an early morning havan and multi-faith prayer ceremony. The inauguration was followed by the formal opening by PM Narendra Modi. 

    PM Modi installed the scared 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja. He was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams before it was installed in the new Parliament building.

    The ceremony began with traditional prayers and Vedic rituals which continued an hour. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present with along with PM Modi during the pooja.

    Last Updated May 28, 2023, 1:46 PM IST
