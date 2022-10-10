Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi, Rajnath Singh expected to attend Mulayam Singh Yadav's funeral in Saifai on October 11

    Political leaders united to grieve the loss of 'Netaji', as Mulayam Yadav was fondly called. The prime minister called the Samajwadi Party chief a 'remarkable personality' and said he was someone admired as a 'humble, grounded leader... sensitive to people's problems'.

    Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday is expected to attend the funeral of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at his native village of Saifai in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district. According to reports, it is 'highly likely' the prime minister, who is in Gujarat ahead of elections in his home state, will travel to Uttar Pradesh if weather conditions hold.

    Former Uttar Pradesh CM and also a former defence minister, Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday morning at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. He was 82 years old.

    Political leaders united to grieve the loss of 'Netaji', as Mulayam Yadav was fondly called. The prime minister called the Samajwadi Party chief a 'remarkable personality' and said he was someone admired as a 'humble, grounded leader... sensitive to people's problems'.

    "Mulayam Singh Yadavji distinguished himself in UP and national politics..." the prime minister tweeted and shared photos of meetings with the ex chief minister.

    Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Bihar and Telangana counterparts, Nitish Kumar and K Chandrasekhar Rao, also expressed their grief. All three are also expected at the funeral. Defence minister Rajnath Singh is also expected to be present.

    On Monday, CM Adityanath announced a three-day state mourning and said the veteran politician's last rites would be conducted with full state honours.

    "The death of former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadavji is extremely sad. His death has ended a prominent pillar of socialism and an era of struggle. I pray to God for peace to the departed soul and my condolences to the bereaved family and supporters," he said.

