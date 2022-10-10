Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Humble and grounded leader: PM Modi's tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav

    In a tweet, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announces his father's death and party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. Yadav has been receiving treatment at a Gurugram hospital since August. Several politicians have expressed their condolences on the death of the veteran leader.
     

    Humble and grounded leader: PM Modi's tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

    The founder of the Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav (82), passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022. The veteran politician died after spending several days in the critical care unit of Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announces the death of his father, party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, in a tweet.

    Yadav has been receiving treatment at a hospital in Gurugram since August. Several politicians have expressed their condolences on the veteran leader's death.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief, saying Mulayam Singh Yadav had faithfully served the people. PM Modi tweeted, "Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji made a name for himself in both UP and national politics. During the Emergency, he was a key soldier for democracy. As Defence Minister, he worked to make India stronger. His parliamentary interventions were insightful, focusing on advancing national interests."

     

    "Mulayam Singh Yadav devoted his life to popularising the ideals of Jayaprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia," PM Modi said.

     

     

    President Draupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences to the Yadav family and supporters. President Murmu described Mulayam Singh Yadav's achievements as extraordinary, despite his coming from a low-income family.

     

    The Home Minister, Amit Shah, called his death the "end of an era."

     

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Mulayam Singh Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party leader, died. May the Almighty rest his soul at his feet and give his family and admirers the strength to bear his loss."

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 10:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away: Know more about his family, political career and controversies AJR

    Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away: Know more about his family, political career and controversies

    Who was Mulayam Singh Yadav? AJR

    Who was Mulayam Singh Yadav?

    Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh passes away at 82 gcw

    Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

    Noida Lucknow Ghaziabad schools to remain close today following heavy rainfall gcw

    Noida, Lucknow, Ghaziabad schools to remain close today following heavy rainfall

    Gujarat Election 2022 Neech insult against Prime Minister Modi resurfaces BJP shares AAP state chief's clip

    'Neech' insult against Prime Minister Modi resurfaces in poll-bound Gujarat; BJP shares AAP state chief's clip

    Recent Stories

    NEET UG 2022 counselling round 1 registration to begins from Oct 11 here is how to apply gcw

    NEET UG 2022 counselling round 1 registration to begins from Oct 11; here's how to apply

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: erik Ten Hag, bruno Fernandes pay tribute to cristiano Ronaldo after his 700th club goal-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Ten Hag, Fernandes pay tribute to Ronaldo after his 700th club goal

    Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away: Know more about his family, political career and controversies AJR

    Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away: Know more about his family, political career and controversies

    Steamy and sultry pics 5 times Esha Gupta oozed HOTNESS in bodycon dresses drb

    Steamy and sultry pics: 5 times Esha Gupta oozed HOTNESS in bodycon dresses

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer partnership was great to watch - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'Ishan and Shreyas's partnership was great to watch' - Dhawan

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon