Humble and grounded leader: PM Modi's tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav

The founder of the Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav (82), passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022. The veteran politician died after spending several days in the critical care unit of Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief, saying Mulayam Singh Yadav had faithfully served the people. PM Modi tweeted, "Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji made a name for himself in both UP and national politics. During the Emergency, he was a key soldier for democracy. As Defence Minister, he worked to make India stronger. His parliamentary interventions were insightful, focusing on advancing national interests."

"Mulayam Singh Yadav devoted his life to popularising the ideals of Jayaprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia," PM Modi said.

President Draupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences to the Yadav family and supporters. President Murmu described Mulayam Singh Yadav's achievements as extraordinary, despite his coming from a low-income family.

The Home Minister, Amit Shah, called his death the "end of an era."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Mulayam Singh Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party leader, died. May the Almighty rest his soul at his feet and give his family and admirers the strength to bear his loss."