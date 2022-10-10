Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away: Yogi Adityanath announces three-day state mourning in Uttar Pradesh

    The veteran SP leader was admitted to a hospital since August 29 and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on October 2.

    Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away: Yogi Adityanath announces three-day state mourning in Uttar Pradesh AJR
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday (October 10) announced a three-day state mourning in a bid to pay respect to late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Yadav (82) passed away in Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

    In a tweet, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh government announces three-day state mourning on the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav. His last rites will be performed with full state honour."

    The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also talked to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav over the phone and expressed his condolences.

    Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, assembly speaker Satish Mahana, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, and senior BJP leaders condoled the death of veteran SP leader.

    In a tweet, Mayawati said, "The news of the death of the senior SP leader and former Chief Minister is saddening. I express my sympathies to the family members and well-wishers of the leader. May God give them strength to face the grief."

    Yadav died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness.

    In a tweet, the Samajwadi Party said, "Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav."

    The veteran SP leader was admitted to a hospital since August 29 and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on October 2.

    Yadav was born on November 22, 1939 to a farming family near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. He spawned the state's most prominent political clan. He also served as defence minister from 1996-1998, and chief minister thrice in 1989-91, 1993-95, and 2003-07.

    The veteran SP leader was elected an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times. For decades, he enjoyed the stature of a national leader but Uttar Pradesh largely remained the "akhara" where Yadav played out his politics, beginning as a teenager who was influenced by socialist leader Lohia.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
