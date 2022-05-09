PM Modi pays tribute to Tagore, Maharana Pratap, and Gokhale on their birth anniversary

PM Modi tweeted that he bowed to the "Gurudev Tagore" on his Jayanti.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute, stating that Tagore continues to inspire millions in thought and action.

Also, PM Modi paid homage to the freedom fighter Gopal Krishna Gokhale and the King of Mewar, Maharana Pratap, on their birth anniversaries.

About Tagore, a man of many talents who was born in 1861. While remembering him, PM Modi tweeted that he bowed to the "Gurudev Tagore" on his Jayanti. He continues to inspire millions of people through his words and actions. He instilled a sense of pride in the country, culture, and ethos. He emphasised the importance of education, learning, and social empowerment. Adding all are dedicated to realising his vision for India.

Also read: 'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

Tagore was a poet, playwright, composer, philosopher, and short story writer. In 1913, he was awarded the Nobel prize for literature.

In tribute to Gokhale, the Prime Minister stated that his contribution to the freedom struggle is unforgettable, and his unwavering commitment to democratic principles and social empowerment motivates all.

Also read: PM Modi prays for "prosperity to everyone's lives" on Parshuram Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya

Maharana Pratap Jayanti, who is remembered for his valiant fight against the Mughals, is a symbol of bravery and valour, PM Modi wrote. Adding that the story of Maharana Pratap's bravery and courage will always inspire people.