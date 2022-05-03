'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a thunderous reception from the Indian community in Denmark on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a thunderous reception from the Indian community in Denmark. Time and again during Prime Minister Modi's address, the Indian community members raised slogans like 'Modi hai to mumkin hai'. Once when one of the attendees yelled 'Modi to ek hi hai', the entire auditorium reverberated with chants of 'Modi, Modi, Modi'. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister assured the gathering that India in the 21st century is moving forward with this vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam for new global order. "Inclusiveness and cultural diversity are our biggest strengths. We might speak different languages but our values are Indian," he added.

