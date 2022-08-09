Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi owns assets worth over Rs 2.23 crore; properties owned in Gandhinagar donated

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi owns assets worth over Rs 2.23 crore, primarily as bank deposits, but has no immovable properties as he has donated his share in a piece of land in Gandhinagar, according to his latest disclosure about assets. 

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 9, 2022, 4:02 PM IST

    According to his revised declaration on March 31, he does not own a vehicle, has no bonds, shares, or mutual fund investments, but does own four gold rings with a combined worth of Rs. 1.73 lakh.

    Modi's movable assets increased by Rs 26.13 lakh from the previous year. However, as of March 31, 2021, he no longer holds immovable assets worth Rs 1.1 crore. As of March 31, 2022, his assets amounted to Rs 2,23,82,504, according to the information posted on the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) website.

    When he was Gujarat's chief minister in October 2002, he bought the home site that he shared with three other owners, each holding an equal stake.

    The latest update said, "Immovable property Survey No. 401/A was jointly held with three other joint owners and each having an equal share of 25 per cent is no more owned by the self as the same has been donated." 

    As of March 31, 2022, the prime minister had Rs 35,250 in cash in hand, Rs 9,05,105 in National Savings Certificates held by the post office, and Rs 1,89,305 in life insurance policies.

    Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, is one of the members of the prime minister's Cabinet who has disclosed his assets. As of March 31, 2022, he has movable assets worth Rs. 2.54 crore and immovable assets at Rs. 2.97 crore.

    Of all the 29 Cabinet ministers, the ones who have declared their own and their dependents' assets for the last fiscal also include Dharmendra Pradhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, R K Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Parshottam Rupala and G Kishan Reddy. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who was a Cabinet minister in the last fiscal and demitted office in July, has also declared his assets.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2022, 4:02 PM IST
