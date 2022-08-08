Every word is heard and never countered, says PM Modi as Rajya Sabha bids farewell to outgoing VP

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, said that Naidu's witty one-liners were "revered, and never countered." While addressing a farewell speech to the outgoing Vice President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi praised his highly productive five-year term. PM Modi said, "Your one-liners have both wit-liners and win-liners. There is nothing left to say after that. Your every word is heard, preferred, revered, and never countered."

    Two days before he leaves office, the Rajya Sabha bid Naidu farewell, with Modi leading the House in praising his tenure. The PM claimed the House's productivity and attendance increased.

    He claimed that Naidu's discipline and experience raised the House's operating standards during his five-year term.

    PM Modi said, "The productivity of this House has reached new heights thanks to your leadership and discipline. Rajya Sabha's productivity has increased by 70 per cent during your tenure. Members' attendance in the House has also increased," Modi added that during these five years, a record 177 bills were passed or discussed. Naidu's five-year term ends on August 10.

    The prime minister stated that what Naidu says has both depth and substance. "There is also warmth and wisdom."

    While Naidu's experience and guidance benefited the MPs, he also scolded them, Modi said, adding that he was confident that none of them took his reprimands seriously.

    PM Modi stated that Naidu always stressed that disruptions beyond a certain point are equivalent to 'avmanana' (contempt or derogation) of the House, adding that he sees democracy's maturity in Naidu's principles.

    When debates or debates were interrupted in the past, Modi said that proceedings were adjourned, but Naidu managed to run the House through communication, coordination, and interaction.

    "When there was a confrontation in the House, we always heard from you, 'Let the government propose, the opposition oppose, and the parliament dispose!" he said.

    Prime Minister said Naidu will continue to be an inspiration, and the decision-making of the secretariat, including the use of IT and paperless functioning, will help in the "upward path of the Upper House." PM added that the Rajya Sabha reached greater heights under Naidu's leadership.

    "Naidu's passion for Indian languages is one of his great qualities. This was evident in the manner in which he led the House. As chairman, he encouraged the usage of his mother tongue," Modi continued.

    Modi noted that Naidu devoted a lot of time to youth welfare while serving as vice president and that youth programmes accounted for 25 per cent of his engagements.

    "I've worked closely with M Venkaiah Naidu Ji over the years. I've also seen him take on various responsibilities, and he did them all with great dedication," Modi said. "There is depth and substance in what M Venkaiah Naidu Ji says, warmth and wisdom."

    Modi stated that this year's Independence Day would be celebrated with the president, vice president, Lok Sabha speaker, and prime minister born in independent India. "And they all come from very humble backgrounds."

    (With inputs from PTI)

