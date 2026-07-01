PM Narendra Modi celebrated 11 years of Digital India, calling its impact transformative. He highlighted how the initiative has given India a new global identity, expanded digital access, and made India a leader in real-time digital payments through UPI.

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday marked 11 years of the Digital India initiative, highlighting how the programme has reshaped everyday life for citizens across the country since its launch on July 1, 2015.

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PM Modi Hails 11 Years of Success

Sharing his thoughts on the milestone on X, the Prime Minister said, "When over a billion people embrace technology, the impact is transformative!" He also shared a video which highlighted the scale at which digital tools, from mobile banking to online governance services, have been adopted by Indians since the launch of this initiative. When over a billion people embrace technology, the impact is transformative! #11YearsOfDigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/WBnkcFXoYa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2026

In another post, PM Modi said, "The success of 11 years of Digital India has given India a new identity worldwide. This reveals the resolve of the countrymen to take the nation to new heights by embracing innovation and technology. A man who has mastery over his mind is the true charioteer of science. He reaches the end of the journey, attaining the supreme abode of Vishnu."

"Digital India is the strong foundation of a developed and self-reliant India. Over the past 11 years, it has played a crucial role in empowering the poor and deprived while making the lives of citizens easier. From the expansion of optical fiber networks to digital transactions, the unprecedented success of this campaign has drawn the attention of the entire world towards India," the PM added.

Economic Impact and Digital Infrastructure

Over the last decade, Digital India has become the foundation of India's digital economy and Digital Public Infrastructure. India now leads global real-time digital payments, with UPI handling nearly 49% of worldwide transaction volume. The digital economy contributes nearly 12-14% of India's GDP. It is expected to contribute around one-fifth over the next decade. Digital India accelerated innovation, startup growth, and technology adoption across sectors. It also strengthened India's capabilities in Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

As India moves towards Viksit Bharat 2047, Digital India continues to drive inclusive growth, technological self-reliance, and citizen empowerment nationwide, according to a release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The 9 Pillars Framework

The Digital India Programme was built around 9 pillars to provide a unified framework to expand digital access and foster innovation. That includes Broadband Highways, Universal Access to Mobile Connectivity, Public Internet Access Programme, e-Governance, Electronic Delivery of Services, Information for All, Electronics Manufacturing, IT for Jobs, Early Harvest Programmes. These 9 pillars provide the strategic framework for Digital India, laying the foundation for a connected and future-ready nation.

Evolution and Impact on Healthcare

Digital India Programme has evolved from an initiative to bridge the digital divide into one of the world's largest DPI ecosystems, powering governance across sectors. The initiative has also enhanced the public healthcare sector. Over the last decade, Digital India has transformed public healthcare by making services faster, more connected, and more accessible. The Online Registration System (ORS) enables patients to book appointments digitally while reducing queues and paperwork. As of 24 June 2026, ORS has recorded over 1.37 crore online appointments. Supporting this ecosystem, the cloud-based eHospital platform is digitising hospital operations, while eBloodBank is improving blood availability and management across healthcare institutions, according to a release.

Global Leadership and Cooperation

India is emerging as a global leader in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), driven by scalable and citizen-centric digital governance platforms. As of February 2026, India has signed MoUs with 24 countries for cooperation on India Stack and DPI systems, covering digital identity, payments, data exchange, and service delivery. UPI is now live in over eight countries, including the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka, strengthening India's global fintech presence. Platforms such as Aadhaar, DigiLocker, CoWIN, GeM, DIKSHA, UMANG, and eSanjeevani are increasingly shaping international digital governance models. India also launched India Stack Global and the Global DPI Repository during its G20 Presidency in 2023, expanding global access to Indian digital solutions.

As Digital India enters its next decade, India is positioning technology as a tool for inclusive growth, digital empowerment, and global cooperation. (ANI)