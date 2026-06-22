PM Narendra Modi, DMK President MK Stalin, and TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna wished Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay on his 52nd birthday. The occasion marks a milestone following his party's recent electoral victory after its founding in 2024.

Political Leaders Extend Birthday Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minsiter C Joseph Vijay, praying for his long and healthy life. "Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life," PM Modi posted on X.

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Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life.@TVKVijayHQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2026

Former Tamil Nadu CM and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin also wished for Vijay's continuous dedication to public service and well-being. "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the honourable @CMOTamilNadu, Thiru. S. Joseph Vijay! I wish you the strength to continue serving the public with joy and physical-mental well-being," he said on 'X'.

மாண்புமிகு @CMOTamilNadu திரு. ச.ஜோசப் விஜய் அவர்களுக்கு எனது பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துகள்! தாங்கள் மகிழ்ச்சியோடும், உடல் - உள நலத்தோடும் பொதுவாழ்வில் பணியாற்றிட விழைகிறேன்.@TVKVijayHQ — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 22, 2026

Tamil Nadu Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjuna also sent birthday wishes to CM, lauding his transition from a celebrated film actor to a "servant of the people." In an X post, Arjuna highlighted Vijay's commitment to his new role, stating, "You ascended to the heights bestowed by the people, only to cast them aside for the sake of serving those very people; you proclaimed the grandeur of democracy with the words 'The people themselves are the monarchs'; you won the election as the Chief Minister desired by the people, as one among the people, and assumed the leadership of democracy! Now, from morning till night, without regard for time, you are tirelessly carrying out official duties as a 'servant of the people'." He pledged continued loyalty to "brother" Vijay, stating, "We will forever journey alongside you in your policy path, in your political resolve, and in your service to the people."

A Historic Milestone for the Actor-Turned-Politician

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK chief Vijay celebrate his 52nd birthday today. This year marks a historic milestone for him, following his party's incredible success in its very first assembly election. He founded the party in 2024. Vijay's victory is particularly striking given the context. Entering politics amid scepticism, controversies, and comparisons with past actor-politicians, he faced formidable opponents and entrenched party machinery. Yet, by converting fan enthusiasm into votes and leveraging a campaign focused on issues like anti-drug initiatives and social justice, he has rewritten expectations. Tamil Nadu has witnessed actor-politicians before, but Vijay's rise--rooted in both cinematic charisma and a carefully crafted political narrative--signals a generational shift. (ANI)