PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended festive greetings on Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami. The leaders prayed for the happiness, success, and well-being of all citizens across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the auspicious festive occasions of Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami, extended warm greetings to citizens across the country, praying for the happiness, success, and well-being of all. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended wishes on the sacred day, invoking the blessings of Goddess Durga for peace, righteousness, and the prosperity of all citizens. The nine-day festival of Navratri, dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of the divine feminine (Navadurga), is being celebrated across the country with immense religious fervour and devotion.

PM Modi's Prayer to Goddess Mahagauri

Prime Minister Modi offered prayers to Goddess Mahagauri, the eighth manifestation of Maa Durga, who represents purity, penance, and serenity. “May the blessings of Mother Mahagauri, the goddess of sacrifice and penance, brighten everyone's future. May everyone attain fame and glory in life—this is our heartfelt wish,” PM Modi posted on X.

Amit Shah Wishes for Harmony

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the people on the sacred occasion of Durga Ashtami, wishing for harmony and welfare across the country. “Heartfelt greetings on the sacred festival of Durga Ashtami. May the blessings of Maa Durga always bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into the lives of all citizens,” Amit Shah wrote on X.

Rajnath Singh Invokes Maa Siddhidatri

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered prayers to Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga worshipped on Maha Navami, who symbolises the bestower of supreme accomplishments, wisdom, and perfection. “Jai Maa Siddhidatri! Millions of obeisance at the feet of Maa Siddhidatri, the bestower of all accomplishments and divine knowledge. On the sacred festival of Mahanavami, we pray to Maa Durga that She grant us true wisdom, discernment, humility, and the inspiration for noble deeds. May each of our achievements become a means for the welfare of the world, and may our lives progress on the path of service, devotion, and righteousness. May Maa Siddhidatri maintain Her boundless grace upon all,” Singh said on X.

Invoking divine grace, the Defence Minister also shared a sacred Sanskrit mantra dedicated to the deity: “Vishvakarta Vishvabhartri Vishvahartri Vishvaprita. Vishvarcita Vishvatita Siddhidatri Namo’stu Te॥“

Significance of Durga Puja

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the Goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

Durga Puja culminates on Vijayadashami (Dussehra), which falls on the tenth day of the festival and celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. (ANI)