'Festival of light': President Murmu, PM Modi lead Diwali with greetings

    Diwali is observed as one of the most significant Hindu festivals as per the Hindu Lunar calendar. The day marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and hope over despair.

    First Published Oct 24, 2022, 9:02 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu extended their wishes on Monday and led the Diwali wishes on the 'festival of lights'. In her message to the country, President Murmu said that people across the country should try and use the lamp of knowledge to light up the lives of those in need.

    "I pray for the happiness and prosperity of all people in the country," President Murmu said.

    In another tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Diwali is "associated with brightness and radiance" and wished a "wonderful Diwali" to the people of India.

    "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to greet the country. In a tweet, Shah said, "Happy Diwali to all the countrymen. May this festival of lights bring happiness, health and prosperity in everyone's life."

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended wishes on Diwali. "Warm Diwali greetings to everyone. May this festival bring joy, health, and wealth in your life," he wrote.

    The official handle of BJP on Twitter shared a picture and wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."

    On its official Twitter handle, the Congress - which has paused the Bharat Jodo Yatra - posted, "Whatever the age, the victory of religion over unrighteousness is certain. Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali. May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha fill your life with wealth and prosperity."

    The festival is extended over five days. It started with Dhanteras on Saturday and would end with Bhai Dooj on Wednesday.

    Last Updated Oct 24, 2022, 9:02 AM IST
