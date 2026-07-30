PM Modi met Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba on tribal rights, discussed the flood situation with MPs from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, and chaired a high-level meeting to review the impact of the ongoing crisis in West Asia on India.

Sikkim MP Raises Tribal Rights, Representation Issues with PM Modi

In a major push for the state's tribal rights and constitutional representation, Sikkim Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Dr. Indra Hang Subba called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office in Parliament House, New Delhi, on Thursday.

During the high-level meeting, Dr. Subba submitted a comprehensive memorandum highlighting key developmental, strategic, and socio-political matters vital to the region.

The memorandum submitted by the MP focused heavily on long-standing constitutional and political representation demands for the people of Sikkim. A central plea for the official inclusion of twelve left-out communities from Sikkim into the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list, aimed at safeguarding their cultural identity and socio-economic rights.

Requesting a review and necessary amendments to the Representation of the People Act, 1950, to facilitate and streamline the reservation of seats for Scheduled Tribes in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. Addressing the long-pending grievance of the Limboo and Tamang Scheduled Tribes by demanding dedicated seat allocations in the state assembly to ensure political parity.

PM Reviews Flood Situation in Arunachal, Nagaland

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level meeting in New Delhi with key parliamentary representatives from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland to evaluate the grim flood situation, widespread landslide damage, and ongoing rescue operations across both northeastern states. The discussions focused on mobilising immediate central assistance, fast-tracking infrastructure rehabilitation, and coordinating relief efforts for displaced families battered by continuous monsoon downpours.

After the meeting, PM Modi posted on X that the Centre will continue to work with both state governments to tackle the challenges and prayed for the safety and well-being of all affected. "Had a meeting with MPs from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. We talked about the situation in these states in the wake of floods there. The Central Government will keep working with the respective state Governments to address the challenges. Praying for everyone's wellbeing and safety."

High-Level Meeting Held on West Asia Crisis

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired another crucial high-level meeting with senior ministers in Parliament to review the situation arising from the ongoing war and crisis in West Asia, sources said. The meeting, which lasted for about two hours around noon, was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Union Ministers J P Nadda and Sarbananda Sonowal also attended the meeting. As per the sources, all ministries presented their inputs and provided details of the steps taken so far. The overall supply situation in the country was reviewed in detail. The government stated that there is no shortage of LPG, diesel, or petrol. It also confirmed that adequate quantities of fertiliser are available across the country. A sufficient stock of urea is available until the next Rabi crop, and for the sowing of next year's Kharif crop as well, sources said.

The Government of India reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of Indian seafarers amid the West Asia tensions. Officials also informed that PNG production and consumption have both increased. All ministries assured the Prime Minister that they are fully prepared to deal with any situation arising from the crisis. (ANI)