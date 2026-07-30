IAF Chief AP Singh, at Bharat Drone Manthan 3.0, stressed the need for collaboration between armed forces, industry, and startups to strengthen India's indigenous drone and counter-drone technologies for modern warfare and national security.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, on Thursday underscored the transformative role of unmanned aerial systems and counter-drone technologies in modern warfare and emphasised that sustained collaboration among the armed forces, industry, startups and research institutions will be key to strengthening India's indigenous drone capabilities.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh was speaking in the inaugural session of Bharat Drone Manthan 3.0 -"Vision to Action: Powering India's Deep-Tech Future" organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI). The purpose of this seminar is to bring together policymakers, defence leadership, industry, startups, academia and technology experts to deliberate on strengthening India's drone, robotics and autonomous systems ecosystem and advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

According to a press release, highlighting the Indian Air Force's commitment to innovation, the Chief of Air Staff said that "the Directorate of Aerospace Design (DAD) has been established to facilitate industry engagement and announced Dronathon 2026 as a platform to evaluate indigenous technologies through live demonstrations." Calling for accelerated development of critical technologies, AI-enabled systems, cybersecurity and localisation of key drone components, he urged industry to scale up innovation and manufacturing, remarking, "Technology delayed is technology denied."

DRDO's Push for Indigenous Innovation

While addressing the gathering, N Ranjana, Scientist & Director, Directorate of Futuristic Technology Management, DRDO Headquarters, highlighted the growing strategic importance of drones, robotics and autonomous systems, noting that recent global conflicts have reinforced their critical role in defence and national security, the press release stated. Ranjana said, "DRDO's Industry-Academia Centres of Excellence are fostering indigenous innovation by bringing together academia, industry and government laboratories to accelerate technology development and commercialisation." She highlighted DRDO's research initiatives in swarm technologies, advanced propulsion systems, autonomous platforms, additive manufacturing and next-generation aerial systems, while encouraging startups and industry to leverage DRDO's testing infrastructure, research facilities and technology transfer programmes to accelerate indigenous innovation.

Fostering the Startup Ecosystem

Panneerselavam Madangopal, CEO, MeitY Startup Hub, highlighted India's rapidly expanding startup ecosystem and the government's strong policy support for innovation through initiatives such as MeitY Startup Hub and iDEX. Emphasising the strategic importance of electronics and semiconductor manufacturing for drones, defence and emerging technologies, he said strengthening indigenous design and component manufacturing is critical to achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Industry-Government Collaboration Stressed

Underscoring the importance of industry-government collaboration in advancing emerging technologies, Sanjiv Edward, Chair, PHDCCI Civil Aviation Committee, said Bharat Drone Manthan 3.0 serves as a strategic platform for shaping the future of India's drone, robotics and deep-tech ecosystem by fostering collaboration between government, defence, industry, startups and academia. Reaffirming PHDCCI's commitment to fostering an innovation-driven ecosystem, he said the Chamber will continue to catalyse meaningful partnerships to accelerate indigenous technology development and advance the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Michael Jain, Co-Chair, PHDCCI Civil Aviation Committee, appreciated the inspiring deliberations during the inaugural session and observed that the interaction between the Chief of the Air Staff and young innovators, students and startups served as a strong source of encouragement for India's emerging technology ecosystem.

Highlighting the transformative potential of drone technologies, De Ranjeet Mehta, CEO & Secretary General, PHDCCI, said that every era of progress has been driven by breakthrough innovations from the steam engine and the internet to artificial intelligence and expressed confidence that drones would define India's next wave of technological advancement. He said the sector presents immense opportunities for employment generation, indigenous manufacturing and innovation, supported by India's vibrant ecosystem of over 1.5 lakh startups and 150 unicorns. Reaffirming PHDCCI's commitment, as it marks 121 years of service to Indian industry, he said the Chamber will continue to strengthen collaboration among government, industry, academia and startups to help realise the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Key Deliberations and Technical Sessions

The inaugural session was moderated by Dr. Jatinder Singh, Deputy Secretary General, PHDCCI, who highlighted the remarkable evolution of Bharat Drone Manthan into PHDCCI's flagship platform for India's drone and robotics ecosystem. The conclave featured a series of high-level technical sessions on "Why Bharat Becoming a Global Drone Hub by 2030 is a Strategic Imperative"; "Building a Secure and Self-Reliant Airspace"; "Surveillance to Strategic Superiority: Drone Innovation in Defence & Homeland Security"; "Own in Bharat: Strengthening Indigenous Manufacturing & Supply Chain Ecosystems"; "Next Generation Drones: Creating an Indian Ecosystem"; "Innovation to Enterprise: Business Transformation through Commercial Applications & Robotics Technologies"; "Future of Drones, Robotics & Deep Tech: Transforming Air Power and India's Defence Ecosystem," and "Wings of Innovation: Trailblazers Shaping the Future of Autonomous Technologies," the press release stated.

The discussions focused on advancing indigenous manufacturing, strengthening research and development, integrating artificial intelligence with autonomous systems, promoting commercial drone applications, enhancing defence preparedness, fostering startup-led innovation and positioning India as a global hub for drone and deep-tech technologies. On the occasion, PHDCCI also released a Knowledge Report highlighting the evolving policy landscape, emerging technology trends and strategic recommendations to strengthen India's drone, robotics and autonomous systems ecosystem. (ANI)