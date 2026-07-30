A Delhi court is set to pronounce the sentence for ex-councillor Tahir Hussain and four others convicted in the 2020 murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma. The prosecution has demanded the death penalty, calling it a 'rarest of rare' case.

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Delhi's Karkardooma court will pronounce an order on the sentence to be awarded to Tahir Hussain and four other Convicts in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma murder case of 2020. He was murdered during the North East Delhi riots in February 2020 in the Dayal Pur area. His mutilated body was recovered from a drain.

Delhi court to pronounce sentence to be awarded to Tahir Hussain, 4 others in IB Official Ankit Sharma murder case The court had reserved the order on sentence after hearing the submissions of Delhi and counsel for the accused persons on July 27. The court had convicted ex-MCD councillor Tahir Hussain and 4 other accused on July 13.

Prosecution Seeks Death Penalty

On July 27, 2026 Prosecution had sought capital punishment for Tahir Hussain and 4 others for murdering Ankit Sharma. It had said that the crime was anti-social and abhorrent. It is a rare case of rare cases. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Praveen Singh is to pronounce the order on sentence tomorrow.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhukar Pandey had sought capital punishment and submitted that these convicts are savage. They did not remain human while committing the offence. They should be kept behind bars and should be provided a death sentence, the SPP had submitted.

It was submitted that it was a cold-blooded murder. It was deliberate. A heavy cutting weapon was used. It is akin to a butcher. The SPP had also said before the court that the killing should not be seen in isolation, adding that in the north-east Delhi riots, 53 people died. "So the context is important." The conduct of the rioters, including convicts, demands that they be given a death sentence, the SPP had said.

It was also said that there were 51 injuries on the body of Ankit Sharma; 7 were sufficient to cause death. A heavy cutting weapon was used. It is also submitted that the convicts were not provoked by the deceased. " They committed the offence without caring for the punishment. They deserve a death sentence," SPP had submitted. The SPP had also submitted that the law laid down by the Supreme Court squarely applied to this case. "They should be given a death sentence."

Defense Argues for Leniency

On the other hand, Advocate Rajiv Mohan, counsel for Tahir, while praying for leniency in sentence, had said that the death sentence cannot be given in every murder case. The aggravating and mitigating factors should be assessed. It was also submitted that 6 accused out of 11 have been acquitted by the court.

Tahir Hussain has been convicted for the substantive offence of Section 188, and he has vicarious liability for other offences and common intention. He is convicted for common intention, the counsel said. It was further submitted by the defence counsel that there was a huge crowd at Chand Bagh Pulia. Tahir Hussain was part of an unlawful assembly with a common intention to commit rioting.

The counsel had said that Tahir Hussain has been convicted for vicarious liability for unlawful assembly. The prosecution was not able to prove any aspect of Conspiracy during the trial, the counsel added. "In this case, police cited conspiracy, and in another case, police have alleged larger conspiracy, adding that the Accused person charges for actually inflicted injuries, has been acquitted," Advocate Rajiv Mohan had argued.

The counsel for Tahir Hussain had also said that the role attributed to the accused is a guiding factor to give a sentence. The counsel said that police was present there and was not able to stop the Rioting. In this case, the liability cannot be put upon the Accused. His conviction is based upon the presence of the convict, the counsel submitted.

There is no preparation, no Conspiracy; the deceased was taken by the crowd, and brutality was done. This case is not at par with the cases which provided a death sentence, the counsel argued. It was also submitted that the conduct of Tahir Hussain remained satisfactory during the custody. "It should be considered while giving the sentence." The counsel had said that no particular role has been attributed to Tahir Hussain. "Therefore, this case doesn't fall under the category of rarest of rare cases."

Advocate Tara Narula had also argued for Tahir Hussain and submitted that he has three children, and his wife is a homemaker. "His father is old-aged." It was also submitted that he was an MCD councillor at the time of the incident. Some portion is sealed. His family is residing in the back petition. "His family doesn't have any other source of income except rent of Rs. 83000."

Abdul Gaffar Khan appeared for Convicts Kasim and Nazim and submitted that there was a situation of rioting and both communities were involved. "Ankit Sharma was alongwith 2-3 boys on the day of the incident. He was having a danda in his hand; there was provocation." However, the court rejected the contention.

Advocate Salim Khan alongwith Shavana appeared for Anas and Javed. It was submitted that they are sole bread earners of their families.

Prosecution's Rebuttal

In rebuttal, the SPP Madhukar Pandey had said that the person seeking mercy should show mercy. No one has a licence to kill someone. It was submitted that Ankit Sharma was dragged after tying the clothes around his neck, and he was thrown in a nala from a building. The conduct of these convicts during the commission shows that they had turned into beasts, the SPP Said.

The SPP also submitted that being an MCD councillor, a public servant, it was the duty of Tahir Hussain to save Ankit Sharma. "Each and every member of the mob is liable to be prosecuted for the offence." While pleading mercy, they (Convicts) are telling half-truths, the SPP had said. (ANI)

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