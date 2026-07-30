Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel halted his convoy while travelling to Shamlaji for Guru Purnima prayers. He set aside protocol to warmly interact with villagers and schoolchildren in Lusadiya village, a gesture that brought immense joy to them.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has set aside protocol and halted his convoy while travelling to Shamlaji to offer prayers, interacting with villagers and schoolchildren along the way on the occasion of Guru Purnima on Wednesday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, while passing through Lusadiya village, the Chief Minister warmly interacted with schoolchildren who were standing along the roadside and encouraged them. Young girls observing Gauri Vrat, carrying beautifully decorated Kalash on their heads, also welcomed the Chief Minister with great enthusiasm.

As per the release, villagers and children extended a warm welcome to Patel, who interacted with them in a simple and informal manner, just like an ordinary citizen. The Chief Minister's simple and heartfelt gesture brought immense joy to the villagers and children and filled them with a sense of pride.

CM Offers Prayers on Guru Purnima

"On the sacred occasion of Guru Purnima, had the darshan of the resident Rameshwar Mahadev in Itawadi village of Vijaynagar taluka and felt blessed. Bowed head at the feet of Mahadev and earnestly prayed for the welfare of the people of the state, happiness, peace, and prosperity. Received the blessings of the gadi pati and mahant shri of Bapa Sukhdevji Dham and obtained information about the various social and religious activities run by the temple," the CM said in a post on X on Wednesday.

The Significance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, is a sacred occasion revered by Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain communities across India, Nepal, Bhutan, and beyond. This day honours the birth of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the revered sage who compiled the Vedas and authored the Mahabharata, leaving an enduring spiritual legacy as the Adi Guru, or original teacher, whose teachings continue to shape these traditions.

The belief is that respecting Gurus on Guru Purnima brings positive changes in life. There is also a tradition of receiving the Guru Mantra on this day in Varanasi. On the day of Ashadha Purnima, bathing and giving donations are considered very auspicious.

A Guru is considered an essential guide for one's success in life. The Guru holds the highest importance in the religious city of Varanasi. Thousands of people visit their respected Gurus on this day, presenting gifts to them as per their abilities.