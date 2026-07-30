In a major blow to the terror ecosystem, Reasi Police in Jammu and Kashmir attached the immovable properties of five alleged Pakistan-based terror handlers. The action under the UAPA aims to disrupt terror financing and deny resources to anti-nationals.

Delivering a major blow to the terror ecosystem, Reasi Police in Jammu and Kashmir has attached the immovable properties of five alleged Pakistan-based terror handlers during the investigation of an FIR registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the EIMCO Act. The attachment proceedings were carried out by a police team led by SDPO Mahore, Parul Bhardwaj, JKPS, along with the SHO, Police Station Mahore, in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, Mahore, and local witnesses, a press release stated.

Details of Attached Properties

Immovable properties belonging to several individuals, identified as assets intended to facilitate and finance terrorist activities, were attached, including seven Kanals of land belonging to Alaf Din, son of Mir Baz also known as Mir Baj, a resident of Shajroo, Tehsil Mahore; 10 Kanals 11 Marlas of land belonging to Ghulam Mohd also known as Gamma, son of Mohd Yousaf, a resident of Shajroo, Mahore; 17 Marlas of land belonging to Mohd Asraf, son of Ab Karim, a resident of Chakrass (Mulass), Mahore; seven Kanals three Marlas of land belonging to Shabir Ahmad, son of Mohd Yousaf, a resident of Chakrass (Jamsalan), Mahore; and 08 Kanals 01 Marla of land belonging to Bahar Din, son of Abdul Sattar Chopan, a resident of Sildhar.

Investigation Reveals Terror Links

During the investigation, credible evidence established that the above accused had exfiltrated to Pakistan for terrorist training and are presently operating as terror handlers from across the border, actively promoting, facilitating, and coordinating terrorist activities. The investigation further revealed that these properties were liable to be alienated, with the proceeds intended to finance and sustain terrorist operations.

Action Aims to Disrupt Terror Financing

Based on these findings, Reasi Police, after obtaining the requisite approval from the Police Headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir, attached the properties under the relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, to prevent their misuse for terror financing. By targeting assets linked to terror operatives, the police aim to disrupt the terror ecosystem and deny anti-national elements the resources required to sustain their activities. (ANI)