Gujarat has emerged as the country's most preferred investment destination, securing the top position in NITI Aayog's Investment Friendliness Index 2026, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced while addressing the GCCI.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday said that state has emerged as the country's most preferred investment destination, securing the top position in NITI Aayog's Investment Friendliness Index 2026, while highlighting the state's strong industrial growth and investor confidence.

The Chief Minister was addressing the newly elected office-bearers of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI). Congratulating the newly elected, unopposed GCCI leadership, the Chief Minister said the unanimous election reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" in its true spirit.

He also commended outgoing GCCI President Sandeep Engineer and his team for their contribution during their tenure.

Addressing industrialists and business leaders, the Chief Minister said Gujarat has historically been a land of trade and entrepreneurship and, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, has evolved into a global confluence of innovation, industry, trade and tradition.

Gujarat's Economic Prowess

Highlighting the state's economic performance, CM Patel said Gujarat ranked first in NITI Aayog's Investment Friendliness Index 2026. He further noted that the state attracted a cumulative Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of USD 73.9 billion between April 2020 and December 2025, underscoring Gujarat's growing global appeal among investors.

Gujarat Industrial Policy 2026

Speaking about the Gujarat Industrial Policy 2026, the Chief Minister described it as a roadmap to transform Gujarat into a global industrial powerhouse. He said the policy, for the first time, includes provisions for incentive disbursement and offers special support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). He urged entrepreneurs to study the new policy and make full use of its benefits.

Praising the Prime Minister's focus on promoting indigenous industries, Patel referred to two recent milestones achieved under his leadership--the country's first hydrogen-powered train and the launch of the Vikram-1 rocket by an Indian space startup. He said these achievements would strengthen India's image on the global stage.

Future-Ready Sectors

The Chief Minister said Gujarat is rapidly emerging as a leader in future-ready sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence and data centres, with semiconductor plants, an AI centre in GIFT City, and data centre infrastructure taking shape in the state.

Reiterating the government's commitment to supporting industries, Patel called upon entrepreneurs to contribute towards building a USD 5 trillion economy and achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 with the resolve of "Make in Gujarat, Make for the World."

On the occasion, newly elected GCCI President Rajesh Gandhi outlined the chamber's future roadmap and reaffirmed its commitment to working collaboratively for the holistic development of industry and trade.

Outgoing President Sandeep Engineer also shared his experiences from his tenure.

The ceremony was attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, MLA Amit Thaker, ADC Bank Chairman Ajay Patel, former GCCI Senior Vice-President Jigish Doshi, Vice-Presidents Hiten Vasant, Sudhanshu Mehta, Gaurang Bhagat, Hitendrasinh Jadeja, Additional Chief Secretary Mamta Verma, along with industrialists, traders, chamber members and prominent personalities from various sectors. (ANI)