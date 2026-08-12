Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann recommended a 10-day parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted in the 1995 assassination of CM Beant Singh, citing the deteriorating health of the prisoner's mother, whom he has not seen in over three decades.

CM Seeks Parole on Humanitarian Grounds

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday met with the Governor to recommend a 10-day parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara on humanitarian grounds, citing the deteriorating health of the prisoner's mother. Jagtar Singh Hawara is currently serving a life sentence for his involvement in the 1995 assassination of the then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Chief Minister stated that the recommendation was made to allow Hawara to meet his mother, who has not seen him in over three decades. "A recommendation was made recently regarding the matter of granting parole to Jagtar Singh Hawara so that, on humanitarian grounds, he could be given parole as his mother's health is not well. His mother has a desire to meet him after 31 years," CM Mann said.

Final Decision Rests with Centre

The Chief Minister explained that since the case is being heard in the Union Territory, the Governor's role is pivotal in forwarding the request to the Central Government. "I met the Governor today because as the case is being heard in the UT, the Governor will have an important role and the matter will be sent to the Centre. The final decision rests with the Centre, but we have requested a 10-day parole," he added.

Security Assurances and Governor's Response

Addressing potential concerns regarding security and public order, CM Mann informed that he has provided a formal assurance to the administration. "In this regard, we have assured the Governor that we will not allow the atmosphere to be spoiled in any way and the situation will remain under control," the CM asserted.

According to the Chief Minister, the Governor has responded positively to the request and promised to expedite the administrative formalities. "The Governor has assured that he will speak with the Home Secretary of the Government of India today itself to complete the formalities, and Hawara will receive relief soon. The Punjab government will send whatever necessary documents are required from their side," Mann stated.

CM Mann's Formal Request

Earlier on August 9, CM Mann wrote to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria regarding the same. "It has been brought to my notice that Mr Jagtar Singh Hawara's mother is not in good health due to age-related health problems. Mr Jagtar Singh Hawara has also filed CRWP No. 3868/2026 in the Hon'ble Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, seeking direction to release him on parole. The Hon'ble Court has also directed to consider his parole application. Therefore, on the basis of human compassion, I would like to request you to grant 10-day parole as soon as possible," the letter read. (ANI)