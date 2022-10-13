Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi lays foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in Una, says India is 'growing rapidly'

    Regarding the development of rural infrastructure, the Prime Minister said that rural roads are being constructed in Himachal at double the speed, while connectivity to Gram Panchayats is also being provided at a rapid pace.

    PM Modi lays foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in Una, says India is 'growing rapidly' AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park and dedicated the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una to the nation and said that the festival of Diwali has arrived early for Una and Himachal Pradesh, adding "Today I flagged off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat train. This is the 4th Vande Bharat train to be introduced in the country."

    Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Development of rural roadways, availability of water supply and healthcare facilities along with progress in digital infrastructure has always been the top priority of the government. New India is overcoming the challenges of the past and growing rapidly."

    Also read: Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet plane makes safe landing at its destination after smoke detected in cabin

    Slamming the Congress, PM Modi said, "I remember the condition of Himachal. No development was there. The earlier governments in Himachal and those sitting in Delhi also remained indifferent in fulfilling the needs of you people. They could never understand your hopes and aspirations."

    The Prime Minister also said that it is the BJP government that is working towards the aspiration of the people and building new infrastructure. 

    PM Modi, who also laid the foundation of Bulk Drug Park, said the pharma park will attract investment of around Rs 2,000 crore, adding "Medicines will become cheaper when both, raw materials and production, will be made in Himachal Pradesh." 

    Also read: Hijab case: SC delivers split verdict; Karnataka govt says ban to continue

    He also said the BJP government is not just fulfilling the needs of the people of the 20th century, but is also bringing the modern facilities of the 21st century to every door in Himachal. 

    Regarding the development of rural infrastructure, the Prime Minister said that rural roads are being constructed in Himachal at double the speed, while connectivity to Gram Panchayats is also being provided at a rapid pace.

    According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Drug Park will be built at a cost of over Rs 1,900 crore. The Park will help reduce dependence on active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) imports. It is expected to attract investment of around Rs 10,000 crores and provide employment to more than 20,000 people.

    Also read: Digitisation a game changer; India can certainly be $10 trillion economy: IMF chief economist

    Earlier today, PM Modi also flagged off Vande Bharat Express from Una railway station. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur were present on the occasion.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet plane makes safe landing at its destination after smoke detected in cabin AJR

    Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet plane makes safe landing at its destination after smoke detected in cabin

    Karnataka Bengaluru likely to receive moderate rain for rest of week; check details - adt

    Karnataka: Bengaluru likely to receive moderate rain for rest of week; check details

    Supreme Court delivers split verdict on Karnataka hijab ban

    Hijab case: SC delivers split verdict; Karnataka govt says ban to continue

    Digitisation a game changer; India can certainly be 10 trillion dollar economy: IMF chief economist

    Digitisation a game changer; India can certainly be $10 trillion economy: IMF chief economist

    On PM face query, Mallirarjun Kharge says Congress President polls first AJR

    On PM face query, Mallirarjun Kharge says Congress President polls first

    Recent Stories

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Kareena, Alia Bhatt, Sonam and more celebs who won't fast for their husband; know why RBA

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Kareena, Alia Bhatt, Sonam and more celebs who won't fast for their husband; know why

    MET 2023: Registration process starts; know steps, other details here - adt

    MET 2023: Registration process starts; know steps, other details here

    football ligue1 psg vs marseille Am proud of the man kylian Mbappe has become, says fayza lamari amidst exit rumours snt

    Am proud of the man Mbappe has become, says PSG star's mom amidst exit rumours

    Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet plane makes safe landing at its destination after smoke detected in cabin AJR

    Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet plane makes safe landing at its destination after smoke detected in cabin

    MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 1 web options entry commences today; know details - adt

    MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 1 web options entry commences today; know details

    Recent Videos

    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon