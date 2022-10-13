PM Modi lays foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in Una, says India is 'growing rapidly'

Regarding the development of rural infrastructure, the Prime Minister said that rural roads are being constructed in Himachal at double the speed, while connectivity to Gram Panchayats is also being provided at a rapid pace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park and dedicated the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una to the nation and said that the festival of Diwali has arrived early for Una and Himachal Pradesh, adding "Today I flagged off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat train. This is the 4th Vande Bharat train to be introduced in the country."

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Development of rural roadways, availability of water supply and healthcare facilities along with progress in digital infrastructure has always been the top priority of the government. New India is overcoming the challenges of the past and growing rapidly."

Slamming the Congress, PM Modi said, "I remember the condition of Himachal. No development was there. The earlier governments in Himachal and those sitting in Delhi also remained indifferent in fulfilling the needs of you people. They could never understand your hopes and aspirations."

The Prime Minister also said that it is the BJP government that is working towards the aspiration of the people and building new infrastructure.

PM Modi, who also laid the foundation of Bulk Drug Park, said the pharma park will attract investment of around Rs 2,000 crore, adding "Medicines will become cheaper when both, raw materials and production, will be made in Himachal Pradesh."

He also said the BJP government is not just fulfilling the needs of the people of the 20th century, but is also bringing the modern facilities of the 21st century to every door in Himachal.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Drug Park will be built at a cost of over Rs 1,900 crore. The Park will help reduce dependence on active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) imports. It is expected to attract investment of around Rs 10,000 crores and provide employment to more than 20,000 people.

Earlier today, PM Modi also flagged off Vande Bharat Express from Una railway station. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur were present on the occasion.