    Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet plane makes safe landing at its destination after smoke detected in cabin AJR
    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 12:18 PM IST

    A Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet flight on Thursday made a safe landing at its destination airport after smoke was detected in the cabin during the descent. According to reports, the SpiceJet Q400 aircraft that took off from Goa landed in Hyderabad with fire trucks around. The aircraft was towed to the remote gate and the passengers were safely disembarked.

    In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Goa to Hyderabad landed safely at its destination on October 12 after smoke was observed in the cabin during descent. Passengers were safely disembarked."

    Meanwhile, this airline is facing scrutiny over a string of safety incidents in recent months, which prompted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to impose a cap of 50% on the budget airlines flights' summer schedule.

    On July 27, the DGCA imposed restrictions on SpiceJet flights for a period of eight weeks after the airline reported frequent air safety incidents.

    In September this year, the aviation regulator extended the restriction by a month to October 29.

    A DGCA order dated September 21 said, "The review has indicated that there is appreciable reduction in the number of safety incidents. However, as a matter of abundant caution the competent authority has decided that the restriction as imposed in the order dated 27.07.2022 shall continue to be in force till the end of the summer schedule i.e 29.10.2022, in accordance with the powers conferred under rule 19A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937."

    DGCA also clarified that any increase in the number of departures during this period will be subject to the airline satisfying the regulator that it has sufficient technical support and financial resources to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity.

    "During this period, the airline shall be subject to enhanced surveillance by DGCA," the order said.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
