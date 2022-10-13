Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Digitisation a game changer; India can certainly be $10 trillion economy: IMF chief economist

    IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas termed digitisation as potentially a game changer that allows for policy to be more nimble and have less of an impact on the overall fiscal stance.

    Digitisation a game changer; India can certainly be 10 trillion dollar economy: IMF chief economist
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 9:12 AM IST

    The International Monetary Fund has endorsed the Narendra Modi government's digitisation efforts and termed them as a game-changer that permitted the administration to execute plans that would have otherwise been extremely difficult.

    IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told news agency PTI, 'Digitization has allowed the Indian government to do things that would have been extremely difficult to do otherwise. Yes, it is a game-changer. It is certainly something that is a very welcome development.'

    Also Read: IMF projection: Global growth at mere 2.7 per cent in 2023, India's at 6.1 per cent

    'Digitisation helps in financial inclusion as a lot of people in countries like India are unbanked. Having access to digital wallets is a way in which they can do away with transactions involving cash, which are very inefficient,' he said.

    Terming the effort to bring people into a more modern economy a massive advantage, Gourinchas said plugging into 'this digital instrument' can be a factor for growth.

    'These digital instruments also allow governments to reach and disburse systems in ways that are much harder to do sometimes with regular pipes of the safety net,' he said, adding, 'One of the lessons we have learned from both the pandemic and the energy crisis, is how can assistance can be provided where it is needed. Because it's enormously costly to have a blanket policy that is going to cover everyone.'

    Asserting that digitisation enables the promise of more targeted assistance when needed, Gourinchas termed it as potentially a game changer that allows for policy to be more nimble and have less of an impact on the overall fiscal stance.

    More insurance, more protection can be provided, he said.

    '10 Trillion Dollar Economy? Achievable!'

    When asked if he believed that India could achieve the ambitious goal of a $10 trillion economy, Gourinchas said it was certainly achievable.

    'We have seen a number of nations grow at very fast rates in the past and really develop very rapidly. So, I think it is certainly -- it is not necessarily an easy task -- but yes, there is certainly an enormous potential for an economy like India. To do so, India needs to carry out a number of structural reforms,' the IMF Chief Economist said.
         
    At the same time, Gourinchas said India has already introduced a number of reforms in this direction. Citing the example of digitisation, he said the manner in which digital tools are deployed to improve financial inclusion or to facilitate access to administrative services is a testimony to the sort of innovation in that sector that is happening in India.

    Also Read: China is reinforcing PLA in eastern Ladakh; deploys military hardware and tents close to LAC

    With PTI inputs

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2022, 9:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cabinet announces bonus for railway employees

    Cabinet announces productivity-linked bonus for Indian Railways employees

    Explanation of the Resilience of Big Eyes Coin and the Cosmos Hub Amid the Current Crypto Crash-snt

    Explanation of the Resilience of Big Eyes Coin and the Cosmos Hub Amid the Current Crypto Crash

    Gautam Adani Adani Data Networks receives licence for full fledged telecom services report gcw

    Gautam Adani's Adani Data Networks receives licence for full fledged telecom services

    Elon Musk SpaceX to seek permission to launch Starlink satellite internet services in India report gcw

    Elon Musk’s SpaceX to seek permission to launch satellite internet services in India: Report

    IMF projection: Global growth at mere 2.7 per cent in 2023, India's at 6.1 per cent

    IMF projection: Global growth at mere 2.7 per cent in 2023, India's at 6.1 per cent

    Recent Stories

    Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2022: Maninder Singh helps Bengal Warriors thrash Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi pulls off miracle over UP Yoddhasa-ayh

    PKL 2022: Maninder Singh helps Bengal thrash Bengaluru, Delhi pulls off miracle over UP

    football ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United, Hyderabad look to hit the ground running after thrilling openers snt

    ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United, Hyderabad look to hit the ground running after thrilling openers

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Tips to look like a bride with glowing skin on this auspicious occasion sur

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Tips to look like a bride with glowing skin on this auspicious occasion

    Karwa Chauth 2022: 5 health benefits of fasting sur

    Karwa Chauth 2022: 5 health benefits of fasting

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 13 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 13, 2022: Successful day for Aries, Cancer; Pisces might have difficult day

    Recent Videos

    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon