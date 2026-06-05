In Surat, PM Modi launched projects worth Rs 18,800 crore and launched a scathing attack on the opposition, accusing them of mocking the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign and trying to destabilise the nation for political gains.

PM Slams 'Pessimists', Atmanirbhar Bharat Critics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the opposition and highlighted India's journey toward self-reliance. PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth approximately Rs 18,800 crore in Surat, Gujarat. Addressing a massive public gathering on the occasion, while taking a dig at critics of the government's flagship scheme, PM Modi said, "There are some pessimists in the country today who constantly mock the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign. They consistently belittle this resolve of the nation. These are the people who have always kept India dependent on other nations; they forget that a country dependent on others can never attain the heights of development it truly deserves."

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PM Accuses Congress of Seeking Power Through Chaos

Prime Minister accused the Congress party of trying to destabilise the nation for political gains. "For the past 12 years, Congress has been seeking opportunities by spreading chaos and uncertainty, but the people of the country have repeatedly given it a fitting reply. The people of Gujarat have pushed the Congress to the margins, but even where Congress governments exist, the public has grown weary of the party's misgovernance," he said.

Highlights Recent Electoral Setbacks for Congress

Highlighting recent electoral setbacks for the Congress in various states, PM Modi said, "Just recently, local body elections were held in Himachal as well. Despite having a Congress government there, the party suffered a crushing defeat. The people of Himachal have rejected the Congress's misgovernance. Prior to this, the Congress lost the local body elections in Haryana, and the people of Punjab have also sent a clear message to the party. Congress' politics of seeking opportunities amidst chaos will not work."

PM Modi further commented on the political situation in Karnataka, stating, "There is immense resentment among the people of Karnataka regarding the Congress government, and that is precisely why the party had to change its Chief Minister there. India has moved far beyond negativity; this is a nation defined by optimism and fueled by extraordinary aspirations. Its citizens are filled with dreams and resolve, and the people are committed to transforming that resolve into reality. When the collective will of the nation is so determined, it can achieve any goal and therein lies India's true strength."

BJP's Development Agenda and Electoral Mandate

Reiterating his government's commitment to progress, the PM said, "Our government is working with the country's development as its top priority; that is why the nation places its trust in the BJP and its development initiatives, and why the people repeatedly give the BJP a mandate."

He concluded by mentioning the international perception of India and recent electoral victories, saying, "I was on a tour of five countries recently, and even there, the talk was all about Bengal. Everyone was discussing Bengal. The BJP and the NDA have received a massive mandate in the elections held in Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry."

Prime Minister further noted that this was his first visit to the city since the local body elections. He expressed deep gratitude for the sustained support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has received in the state for over 25 years.

India's Resilience Amidst a 'Decade of Disasters'

Shifting his focus to the global stage, the Prime Minister observed that the world is currently navigating an era of unprecedented turmoil. He reiterated his previous assessment that the current ten-year period is proving to be a "decade of disasters" globally.

"The world is going through a phase of unprecedented challenges. Some time ago, I had said that this decade is proving to be a decade of disasters for the world. In recent times, we have witnessed one global disaster after another," the PM said.

He cited the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing international conflicts, and the resulting energy crisis as major destabilising factors. "First, there was the massive crisis caused by COVID-19; then wars broke out in various places, and a severe energy crisis has thrown the entire world into disarray. Petrol prices across the globe are witnessing constant fluctuations, and gas supply chains are collapsing," he added.

Despite these global headwinds, the Prime Minister expressed pride in India's ability to remain stable and strong. He credited the collective resolve of the country's population for this endurance. "It gives me great satisfaction that, through the collective efforts of 140 crore Indians, the country is facing every such crisis with strength," PM Modi said.