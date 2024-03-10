Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi launches 16 airport projects virtually from Azamgarh; Which are the new terminals?

    The 12 new terminals collectively boast an annual passenger handling capacity of 620 lakh, with three additional terminals expected to raise the total capacity to 95 lakh passengers per year upon completion.

    PM Modi launches 16 airport projects virtually from Azamgarh; Which are the new terminals?
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 10) inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 16 airport projects, including 12 new terminal buildings, during his visit to Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

    The newly introduced terminal buildings are strategically located in airports across Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti, and Adampur.

    UP court links communal riots to political appeasement, praises CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership

    These projects, with a cumulative investment exceeding Rs 9,800 crore, signify a significant step towards enhancing air connectivity and infrastructure.

    Emphasizing a broader perspective, PM Modi urged observers not to view these developmental projects solely through an electoral lens. He reiterated his commitment to fast-paced development, aiming to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

    The 12 new terminals collectively boast an annual passenger handling capacity of 620 lakh, with three additional terminals expected to raise the total capacity to 95 lakh passengers per year upon completion.

    Suspected thief falls into borewell at Delhi Jal Board plant, rescue operation underway

    These cutting-edge terminals incorporate advanced passenger amenities and sustainable features, such as insulated roofing systems, energy-saving canopies, and LED lighting. Additionally, the designs draw inspiration from local heritage, reflecting the culture and history of the respective states and cities.

