    PM Modi laughs at Congress chief Kharge's 'Ab 400 paar' remark in Rajya Sabha; WATCH viral video

    In a viral video, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge can be heard saying in the Rajya Sabha, "You (BJP) have a majority, with 330-334 seats. This time it will be '400 par,'" eliciting laughter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

    A widely circulated video featuring Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has sparked conversations about the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) establishes ambitious targets. The clip captures Kharge stating in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, "You have a majority, with 330-334 seats. This time it will be '400 par,'" eliciting laughter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The BJP's official X handle shared the video, rapidly gaining momentum on social media. "PM Modi be like, "I need new haters, the old ones have become my fans..." said the caption of the post. "Abki baar, 400 par," said several social media users as they widely shared the clip.

    The BJP is eyeing to surpass its remarkable performance in the 2019 elections, where it secured 303 seats. To kickstart its campaign, the party has already launched a theme song emphasizing the achievements of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Titled “Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte Hai, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hain" (We do not spin dreams, but weave reality, which is why people choose Modi)", the song was unveiled by party president JP Nadda in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 26.

    Reflecting on the transformative changes witnessed in the country over the past decade, Prime Minister Modi remarked, "The conditions that prevailed in the country 10-12 years ago made the future look bleak. You may not even be aware of the conditions of those times. The generation before 2014 had given up hope about the possibilities we are talking about today."

    With significant milestones such as the repeal of Article 370 and the inauguration of the Ram temple, the BJP is optimistic about not only securing a third term for PM Modi but also strengthening its dominance in the Lok Sabha.

    In the lead-up to the 2019 elections, the BJP had coined the slogan ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar [Once more, Modi government]’ to rally support for the NDA administration.

    During a leadership summit in 2023, Union Minister Piyush Goyal expressed confidence in the NDA's prospects, predicting a landslide victory with over 400 seats in the upcoming elections. Goyal also forecasted that the BJP would sweep all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state.

    As the political landscape heats up and anticipation builds for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP's ambitious target of crossing the 400-seat mark underscores its determination to continue its transformative agenda and secure a resounding mandate from the people of India.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 6:04 PM IST
