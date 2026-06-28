HP High Court orders transfer of Kullu DC, SP, and SDM for failing to prevent illegal rave parties in Parvati Valley. An SIT will probe the events, drug trafficking, and official connivance after the court slammed the district administration.

In a landmark order aimed at curbing the growing menace of illegal rave parties in Himachal Pradesh's Parvati Valley, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the immediate transfer of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kullu, along with the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), holding them responsible for failing to prevent unauthorised commercial events allegedly linked to drug trafficking.

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A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin C Negi also ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by an officer not below the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, to investigate the organisation of rave parties in Kasol, alleged drug trafficking, and the possible connivance of government officials with event organisers.

Court Slams Administration's 'Abject Surrender'

The Court came down heavily on the district administration, observing that it had "abjectly surrendered" to the organisers despite prior intelligence inputs warning of a high probability of narcotics consumption and trafficking. It noted that the SDM granted sound permissions on June 6, 2026, even after the Deputy Superintendent of Police had raised concerns over the proposed events.

The controversial parties, organised at Green Forest-I and Green Forest-II in Grahan near Kasol by Yashpal and Ishwar Singh, were widely promoted and attracted thousands of domestic and foreign tourists. According to court records, entry tickets ranged from ₹10,000 to ₹16,000, while earlier reports suggested that some similar events in the region charged as much as ₹7 lakh per ticket.

Drugs, Arrests and a Death at the Event

The High Court noted that the gatherings continued until they were halted following the intervention of the Court's Vacation Bench on the nights of June 9 and 10. A subsequent inspection by the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) revealed the presence of large quantities of unauthorised liquor and beer, rolling papers and cannabis-smoking accessories at the venue. During the operation, two tourists were arrested with cocaine and LSD.

The Court also took note of the death of Russian national and DJ Daria Kuzminykh, who allegedly died of a suspected drug overdose during the event. A post-mortem examination has been conducted, and the exact cause of death is awaited.

Evidence Discrepancies and Alleged Collusion

Expressing concern over discrepancies in the investigation, the Bench observed that while the Kullu Superintendent of Police claimed no CCTV cameras were functional at the venue, the DLSA inspection team recovered and preserved a digital video recorder (DVR) containing peripheral security footage, raising questions about the administration's handling of evidence.

Rejecting the explanations offered by the State Government and district authorities, the Court observed that the action taken appeared to be a "knee-jerk reaction" only after judicial intervention. It further remarked that the organisation of such large-scale commercial parties "smacks of collusion" between the organisers and district-level officials.

Court Orders Transfers and Departmental Probe

Apart from directing the transfer of the DC, SP and SDM within one week, the Court ordered the State Government to initiate departmental proceedings against the officers concerned and ensure the posting of an IPS-cadre Superintendent of Police in Kullu to oversee the SIT investigation. The State Government has been directed to submit a comprehensive compliance report before the High Court on the next date of hearing, scheduled for August 6, 2026.