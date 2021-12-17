PM Modi interacts with private equity, venture capital players; seek suggestions to be investment destination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited proposals for increasing the Ease of Doing Business in India, attracting more capital, and advancing the country's reform process. The Prime Minister convened a roundtable discussion with Venture Capital and Private Equity Funds members at Lok Kalyan Marg. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Prime Minister has made a concerted effort to improve the country's investment climate. The administration has undertaken a number of major efforts in this area during the last seven years, it noted.

The debate in the meeting followed along similar lines, demonstrating how the Prime Minister interacts individually with sector executives to obtain advice ahead of the next budget.

The Prime Minister solicited proposals to enhance the ease of doing business in India, attract more capital, and advance the country's reform process. According to the official communiqué, PM Modi welcomed the practical ideas made by the participants and stated that the government is dedicated to working to overcome the difficulties and challenges raised. He emphasised the government's attempts to implement further reforms, the future potential of projects such as PM GatiShakti, and actions made to lessen the unneeded compliance load. He also noted the grassroots innovation taking place in India and the boost to the startup environment.

Representatives from Venture Capital and Private Equity Funds complimented the Prime Minister for his leadership, a major driving factor behind the country's massive boost to the investment climate. Siddarth Pai dubbed the Prime Minister the "Startup Prime Minister" after praising the measures to strengthen the country's startup environment. Representatives from Venture Capital and Private Equity Funds also discussed the country's entrepreneurial potential and how it may be used so that our firms can achieve global size.

The representatives also reviewed the possibilities that have arisen due to India's remarkable climate commitments, notably those related to energy transitions. They also provided feedback on FinTech and Financial Management, Software as a Service (SaaS), and so on. They also lauded the prime minister to transform India into a $5 trillion economy.