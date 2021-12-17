PM Modi hails Varanasi's growth, says development in Kashi is a roadmap for many other cities in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and addressed the All India Mayors’ Conference via video conferencing, organised by the Department of Urban Development of Uttar Pradesh in Varanasi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, addressing the All India Mayors' Conference encouraged the Mayors to ‘unleash myriad learning opportunities’. As many as 120 mayors from various states are participating in the conference whose theme is 'New Urban India'. Modi welcomed them as the host in the capacity of being a Lok Sabha member from Varanasi.

While speaking after inaugurating the All India Mayors’ Conference in Varanasi via video conferencing on December 17, he asked Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri to not only give awards to the city excelling in ‘swachhata’ (cleanliness) but also recognise those making earnest efforts in the field of cleanliness.

He said that there was need to prepare a list of cities which have turned a blind eye towards the ‘swachata abhiyan’ and towards other civic amenities.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister asserted that this programme in Kashi is very essential for the growth of Indian cities. Mayors from various states are participating in the conference and the theme for the event is ‘New Urban India’.

“I believe that all the Mayors present here have left no stones unturned for the bright future and development of their cities. This program in Kashi is very important for the growth of cities in India,” PM Modi said.

Also read: UP Election 2022: PM Modi holds breakfast meet with 40 MPs from Uttar Pradesh at his residence

“Development in Kashi is a roadmap for many other cities in the country. The majority of our cities are traditional cities. Their development has also been in a traditional way. We can learn from such places about how local skills and products can be the identity of that city,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi also talked about 'evolution, not revolution’. “We should believe in evolution. India does not need revolution today. We don't need to demolish our heritage buildings and reconstruct them, rather we need to rejuvenate them. I want all the Mayors to take an initiative to bring their city to the top of the cleanest city list,” the Prime Minister said. He also spoke about restoring the old urban landscapes with innovation and technology.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri participated via video-conferencing while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was physically present at the conference.

The Conference has been organised by the Department of Urban Development of Uttar Pradesh in Varanasi. Mayors from various states across the country are participating in the conference.