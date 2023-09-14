Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh, lays foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 50,700 crore

    During the event, PM Modi didn't mince words in targeting the Congress party, asserting that those who had long held power in Madhya Pradesh were primarily associated with corruption and crime.

    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 1:58 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant milestone in Madhya Pradesh as he laid the foundation stone for a petrochemicals complex at the Bina refinery and inaugurated ten industrial projects. This move, which includes Rs 50,000 crore worth of projects, is expected to provide a substantial boost to the state's development.

    During the event, PM Modi didn't mince words in targeting the Congress party, asserting that those who had long held power in Madhya Pradesh were primarily associated with corruption and crime.

    PM Modi also acknowledged the role of the Indian populace in the success of the recent G-20 Summit, emphasizing how it has heightened national pride.

    Addressing the issue of opposition alliances, PM Modi expressed concern that some groups aimed to undermine 'Sanatan Dharma,' highlighting the importance of preserving India's cultural heritage.

    Additionally, PM Modi announced the government's commitment to providing 75 lakh new gas connections to women across the country.

    Among the projects unveiled were a petrochemical complex at the Bina refinery and ten other industrial initiatives spanning the state. These new projects are poised to significantly stimulate industrial development within Madhya Pradesh.

    A state-of-the-art Bina refinery, developed by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited with an investment of around Rs 49,000 crore, is set to produce approximately 1,200 Kilo-Tonnes Per Annum (KTPA) of ethylene and propylene. These essential components are pivotal in various sectors, including textiles, packaging, and pharmaceuticals, thereby reducing the country's dependence on imports and aligning with the vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India).

    Beyond the economic benefits, this mega project is anticipated to create job opportunities and stimulate the growth of downstream industries within the petroleum sector, contributing to the nation's overall development.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 1:58 PM IST
