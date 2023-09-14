Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Be positively present': BJP's 3-line whip to Lok Sabha MPs for special Parliament session

    Amidst widespread speculation regarding the agenda for the Special Parliament Session, which had been kept confidential, this whip issuance comes on the heels of the government's revelation of a special discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey.

    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

    In preparation for the upcoming Special Parliament session, scheduled to commence on September 18, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha members. This directive mandates the presence of BJP members throughout the five-day session and emphasizes the importance of discussing and passing critical legislative matters.

    The whip highlighted the significance of the session, stating, "All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important Legislative Business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha from Monday, the 18th September to Friday, the 22nd September 2023. All members of BJP in Lok Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House throughout on all the five days i.e., from Monday, the 18th September to Friday the 22nd September 2023 and support the Government's stand."

    Amidst widespread speculation regarding the agenda for the Special Parliament Session, which had been kept confidential, this whip issuance comes on the heels of the government's revelation of a special discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey.

    Furthermore, the government has included the bill addressing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners for consideration and passage—an initiative introduced in the Rajya Sabha during the preceding Monsoon session.

    Additional items on the Lok Sabha's business list encompass 'The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023,' and 'The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023,' both previously passed by the Rajya Sabha on August 3, 2023. Also, 'The Post Office Bill, 2023,' which was initially introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 10, 2023, has also been included in the Lok Sabha business.

     

    In anticipation of the five-day special session, an all-party meeting has been scheduled for September 17, a day before the session commences. It's worth mentioning that Sonia Gandhi had previously written to PM Modi inquiring about the undisclosed agenda.

    After the government unveiled the agenda, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh voiced concerns, suggesting that potential 'legislative grenades' may be held in reserve and unveiled at the eleventh hour.

