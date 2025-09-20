PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 34,200 crore in Bhavnagar including maritime, renewable energy and road projects. He also held a roadshow, inspected exhibitions, surveyed Dholera and visited Maritime Heritage Complex

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore at the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. The projects are focused on strengthening India’s maritime infrastructure, boosting renewable energy, improving healthcare and urban transport and supporting sustainable development in Gujarat and other parts of the country. The Prime Minister began his day with a roadshow in Bhavnagar, where large crowds of supporters waved tricolours as he greeted them. Later, he inspected an exhibition organised as part of the ‘Samudra se Samriddhi’ event before addressing the public gathering.

Major boost to maritime sector

As part of the maritime sector initiatives, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth over ₹7,870 crore. Among these, he inaugurated the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock. He also laid the foundation stone for:

A new container terminal and associated facilities at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata.

A new container berth, cargo handling facilities, and related developments at Paradip Port.

The Tuna Tekra Multi-Cargo Terminal.

Firefighting facilities and modern road connectivity at Kamarajar Port, Ennore.

Coastal protection works, including sea-walls and revetments, at Chennai Port.

Sea-wall construction at Car Nicobar Island.

A multi-purpose cargo berth and Green Bio-Methanol Plant at Deendayal Port, Kandla.

Ship repair facilities at Patna and Varanasi.

These projects aim to modernise India’s ports, improve cargo handling, protect coasts, and promote eco-friendly fuel development.

Renewable energy and industrial projects

In line with his vision for sustainable growth, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several renewable energy and industrial projects worth over Rs 26,354 crore. These projects are jointly undertaken by the central and state governments in Gujarat. Among the major inaugurations were:

The HPLNG Regasification Terminal at Chhara Port.

The Acrylics & Oxo Alcohol Project at the Gujarat IOCL Refinery.

The 600 MW Green Shoe Initiative.

The PM-KUSUM 475 MW Component C solar feeder for farmers.

The 45 MW Badeli Solar PV Project.

The complete solarisation of Dhordo village.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for LNG infrastructure, additional renewable energy projects, and coastal protection works.

Focus on healthcare, roads and urban transport

Alongside energy and maritime development, Prime Minister Modi launched projects to improve healthcare and road connectivity in Gujarat. He laid the foundation for:

Expansions at Sir T. General Hospital in Bhavnagar.

Expansions at Guru Govind Sinh Government Hospital in Jamnagar.

The four-laning of 70 km of national highways.

These projects will enhance medical services and make transport smoother and faster in the region.

Visit to Dholera and heritage complex

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi conducted an aerial survey of the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR). Dholera is envisioned as a greenfield industrial city designed around sustainable industries, smart infrastructure, and global investment opportunities.

The Prime Minister also planned a visit to the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, which highlights India’s ancient maritime traditions and history.

Prime Minister felicitated in Bhavnagar

During the event in Bhavnagar, Prime Minister Modi was felicitated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the projects reflect the government’s commitment to holistic and sustainable development across the country. He stressed that the combination of maritime, renewable energy, healthcare, and infrastructure projects will strengthen Gujarat’s economy while boosting national growth.

The launch of projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore at the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event underlines the government’s focus on maritime strength, renewable energy expansion, healthcare improvement, and modern infrastructure. With these initiatives, India moves closer to its goal of becoming a global hub for sustainable growth and investment.

