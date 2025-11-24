BJP MP Jagdambika Pal calls the NDA's Bihar election win a "message for the future." He claims voters rejected the opposition's SIR issue, stating only infiltrators like Rohingya were removed from electoral rolls, proving public trust in the NDA.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal on Sunday described the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) win in the Bihar Assembly elections as a "message for the future," asserting that voters rejected the opposition's focus on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue. He added that only Rohingya and other infiltrators were removed from the electoral process, reflecting the public mandate.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Pal said, "The victory in Bihar is in itself a victory that is a message for everyone in the future... The opposition had made SIR an issue in Bihar... This has proven that the public has rejected that issue... Only Rohingya and infiltrators have been removed from the electoral process." The BJP MP emphasised that the electoral mandate reflects the public's trust in the NDA's governance and policies, signalling the electorate's support for the alliance's vision for Bihar's development.

Nitish Kumar Sworn In, New Cabinet Formed

Earlier, on November 20, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister for the 10th time. BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior NDA leaders.

A total of 25 ministers took oath as part of the new NDA-led Cabinet, including Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JD-U), Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JD-U), Shravan Kumar (JD-U), Mangal Pandey (BJP), Dilip Kumar Jaiswal (BJP) and Ashok Choudhary (JD-U).

Bihar CM also allocated cabinet portfolios to the newly elected National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MLAs who swore in as ministers in the cabinet, giving up the Home department to the ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The ceremony was held at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, which has previously hosted Nitish Kumar's swearing-ins in 2005, 2010, and 2015. The venue also holds political significance as the site where Jayaprakash Narayan called for a "total revolution" in 1974.

The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls were seen as a crucial test for Nitish Kumar, who has remained a central figure in the state's politics for nearly two decades. The 74-year-old leader has served as Chief Minister since 2005, barring a brief nine-month interval in 2014-15.