Union Minister Giriraj Singh hit out at Jamiat chief Arshad Madani, accusing him of making 'provocative' remarks and echoing Jinnah's views. Singh's criticism followed Madani's allegations of discrimination against Muslims in India.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday criticised Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani, alleging that he routinely makes "provocative" remarks and echoes views aligned with Jinnah, while emphasising that India honours leaders like APJ Abdul Kalam and Zakir Husain and "will never accept those who give provocative speeches." Speaking to reporters, Giriraj Singh said, "Madani Sahab has always been in a rebellious mood from the beginning. He always gives provocative statements. It seems that these people are supporters of Jinnah. People like Abdul Kalam and Zakir Husain are our ideals... Such language does not befit Madani Sahab. This country will never accept those who give provocative speeches."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Madani's Remarks on Muslim Plight

This comes after Arshad Madani on Saturday expressed concerns regarding the challenges faced by Muslims in India, claiming that discrimination persists in various forms. He cited the jailing of individuals like Azam Khan and referred to government actions against Al-Falah University following the involvement of its doctors in the Delhi terror attack case. He contrasted the situation in India with developments abroad, mentioning the elections of Muslim mayors such as Zahran Mamdani in New York and Sadiq Khan in London, asserting that these examples counter the belief that Muslims globally have become "helpless, finished, and barren."

Contrasts India with US, UK

Madani further alleged that "no Muslim can become a university vice-chancellor" in India, and claimed that even if they do, "they will be sent to jail," referring to the case of Azam Khan and the situation at Al-Falah University. "The world thinks that Muslims have become helpless, finished, and barren. I don't believe so. Today, a Muslim Mamdani can become mayor of New York, a Khan can become mayor of London, whereas in India, no one can even become a university vice-chancellor. And even if someone does, they will be sent to jail, as Azam Khan was. Look at what is happening today in Al-Falah (University)," he said.

Additionally, Arshad Madani also accused the government of saying, "ensuring that they (Muslims) never raise their heads." (ANI)