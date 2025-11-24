Delhi CM Rekha Gupta called it the capital's 'good fortune' to host Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom day at the Red Fort. The Delhi government has declared November 25 a public holiday for the three-day congregation.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said it was the capital's "good fortune" to host the 350th martyrdom day commemorations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at the Red Fort, urging families to participate in the three-day congregation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Delhi government has declared November 25 a public holiday to enable citizens to take part in the celebrations. Addressing reporters, the Chief Minister said, "It is Delhi's good fortune that we are able to celebrate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur here in Delhi in the form of a congregation... Yesterday and the day before, we organised a grand three-day congregation at the Red Fort for the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur. I would like every family to come here... The Delhi government has also declared a public holiday on the 25th so that everyone can celebrate this festival together."

CM Performs 'Seva', Expresses Gratitude

On the opening day, CM Rekha Gupta performed 'Seva' at the langar organised as part of the congregation, which drew thousands of devotees. In a post on X, CM Rekha Gupta expressed gratitude for being able to serve. "Today, my heart is filled with contentment through the service of langar... Today, participating in and serving at the martyrdom congregation of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji atop the Red Fort is a matter of great pride for me," She wrote. ਅੱਜ ਲੰਗਰ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਨਾਲ ਮਨ ਤ੍ਰਿਪਤ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ… ਅੱਜ ਲਾਲ ਕਿਲ੍ਹੇ ‘ਤੇ ਗੁਰੂ ਤੇਗ ਬਹਾਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਹੀਦੀ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਣਾ ਤੇ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਮੇਰੇ ਲਈ ਮਾਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਗੱਲ ਹੈ। ਸਾਰੀਆਂ ਆਈਆਂ ਸੰਗਤਾਂ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਜੂਦਗੀ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਨੂੰ ਕਾਮਯਾਬ ਬਣਾਇਆ। ਮੇਰੀ ਅਪੀਲ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਅਗਲੇ ਦੋ ਦਿਨ ਵੀ ਸਾਰੇ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਸਮਾਗਮਾਂ… pic.twitter.com/5982zqfHIv — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) November 23, 2025

She thanked devotees for their presence and encouraged wider participation in the remaining days of the congregation. "I extend my thanks to all the devotees who attended, whose presence made this event a success. My appeal is that in the coming two days as well, everyone participate in these congregations and receive the blessings of Guru Sahib Ji. The round roti in the Guru's home conveys the message of equality. The greatest form of langar is service, and the meaning of service is to deliver respect and empathy to every person. The immortal message of sacrifice, compassion, and freedom of Guru Shri Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji resides in the soul of Delhi," the post added on X.

Grand Celebrations at Red Fort

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, along with cabinet ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra and representatives of various Sikh Gurdwara Committees, attended the inaugural day of the grand celebrations at the Red Fort. The three-day 'Gurmat Samagam', which began on November 23, will conclude on November 25. CM Rekha Gupta stated that the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur is being commemorated across the country with deep devotion, reverence and enthusiasm.

Special Light and Laser Show

A special light and laser show has also been organised by the Delhi government at the Red Fort as part of the celebrations, adding a vibrant visual tribute to the historic occasion.

Legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Guru Tegh Bahadur, remembered as "Hind di Chadar," sacrificed his life in 1675 to uphold the right to freedom of belief. His martyrdom occupies a significant place in India's socio-religious history, symbolising the defence of pluralism and civil liberties.

The state government said the observance aims to raise awareness of his teachings on compassion, equality and resilience. Commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day serves to honour and preserve the legacy of the ninth Sikh Guru while upholding the religious sentiments of the people. Sikhs mark the day with special prayers in Gurdwaras across the country. (ANI)