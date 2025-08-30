Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tianjin, China, for the SCO Summit, his first visit in seven years. He will hold key bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin amid shifting global geopolitics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tianjin, China, on Saturday for a two-day official visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. His plane landed at the Binhai International Airport where he was warmly welcomed by Chinese officials and members of the Indian delegation. The reception included handshakes, smiles, and a traditional cultural performance by Chinese artists, underlining the importance Beijing has attached to this visit.

PM Modi's 1st visit to China in 7 years

This marks Modi’s first visit to China in seven years and his first since the deadly Galwan Valley clashes of 2020 that severely strained India-China relations. His arrival in Tianjin is being closely watched, both in New Delhi and in global capitals, as it carries the potential to reshape the dynamics of the relationship between Asia’s two largest nations.

Importance of the SCO Summit

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a Eurasian political, economic, and security grouping that today includes 10 member states — India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Belarus. In addition, it has observer states and dialogue partners, making it one of the most significant regional platforms outside Western-led institutions. The summit is scheduled from August 31 to September 1.

India became an observer in 2005 and a full member in 2017. Since then, Modi has regularly participated in SCO Summits, in Qingdao (2018), Bishkek (2019), Moscow (2020, virtual), Dushanbe (2021, virtual), Tashkent (2022), and New Delhi (2023, virtual). India has also chaired two major bodies within the SCO, reflecting its commitment to the grouping.

The Tianjin Summit is taking place at a sensitive time. With global trade facing disruptions, energy prices under pressure, and geopolitical tensions increasing, the SCO offers its members a forum to coordinate responses. For India, which has traditionally pursued multi-alignment, participation provides an opportunity to reinforce its presence in regional diplomacy, maintain engagement with China, and strengthen cooperation with Russia at a time of shifting global alliances.

Bilateral Talks with Xi Jinping

One of the most anticipated moments of Modi’s China visit will be his bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit. This will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since relations soured following the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020, in which soldiers on both sides lost their lives.

Over the past year, both countries have made cautious attempts to stabilize ties. They resumed trade through key Himalayan border passes, Lipulekh in Uttarakhand, Shipki La in Himachal Pradesh and Nathu La in Sikkim and agreed to work on restoring direct flight connectivity. In August, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India, where both sides finalized steps to resume flights, update the Air Services Agreement, and facilitate visas for tourists, business travelers, and media representatives.

The Modi-Xi meeting is expected to cover a wide range of issues. Border tensions remain at the core, but trade, investment, and regional cooperation are also likely to feature prominently. India remains concerned about China’s close ties with Pakistan, while Beijing is wary of India’s growing partnerships with the United States and its allies. Still, the fact that both sides are willing to engage signals a desire to prevent further deterioration.