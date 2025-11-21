An Indian Air Force Tejas aircraft crashed at the Dubai Air Show, leading to the pilot's death. Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences. The IAF confirmed the incident and has ordered a court of inquiry to investigate the cause of the accident.

Rahul Gandhi Condoles Pilot's Death, IAF Confirms Crash

Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, shared his "heartfelt" condolences to the family of the Indian Air Force Pilot who lost his life in the crash of Tejas Aircraft at the Dubai Air Show on Friday. He said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of our brave IAF pilot in the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show. My heartfelt condolences to his family. The nation stands with them, honouring his courage and service."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier the Indian Airforce announce the death of the Pilot after a Tejas aircraft crashed and burst into flames at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday. "An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," a statement by the Indian Air Force said. The IAF said a court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident in which the pilot succumbed to fatal injuries.

Details of the Crash

A fighter jet crashed during a flight demonstration on the last day of the ongoing Dubai Airshow at the AI Maktoum International Airport. The plane went down while performing an aerial display before a large crowd, local media reported.

Eyewitness Accounts

Khaleej Times reported that the fighter jet crashed into the ground soon after take-off. Photos and videos shared online show plumes of black smoke billowing into the air from the aircraft on the ground. The news outlet cited one eyewitness as saying, "As soon as the plane took off, it crashed. I am not sure which aircraft it was."

Another eyewitness cited by the Khaleej Times said that helicopters and firefighters rushed to the scene. " It is all clear now," he said. "Within about 45 minutes, the entire incident was taken care of. We are not sure if the programme will restart."

Airshow Temporarily Halted

Gulf News reported that the show was temporarily halted, and visitors were directed back to the exhibition area. Rescue operations began immediately, it said.

About the Dubai Airshow

The Dubai Airshow, one of the largest airshows in the world, kicked off on November 17 and is set to run till November 24. More than 1,500 exhibitors are exhibiting at the show. (ANI)