A day after Government of India debunked viral false claims of an 'oil leak' in the Tejas Mk1 at Dubai Airshow, an IAF Tejas fighter jet crashed during an aerial display on Friday, killing the pilot. Eyewitnesses saw jet dip mid-air before crashing.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot lost his life on Friday after a Tejas fighter jet crashed during a flight demonstration at the Dubai Air Show 2025. The jet went down while performing an aerial display at the Al Maktoum International Airport, where thousands of visitors had gathered on the last day of the show. The IAF confirmed the accident on X, saying: "An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief."

The force also said that a court of inquiry has been ordered to find the exact cause of the crash.

How the crash happened according to eyewitnesses

Local media in Dubai reported that the fighter jet crashed soon after take-off. Videos taken by visitors showed the Tejas suddenly dipping while in mid-air before hitting the ground and bursting into flames.

One eyewitness told Khaleej Times, “As soon as the plane took off, it crashed. I am not sure which aircraft it was.”

Another said that emergency teams rushed in quickly. “Helicopters and firefighters came at once. In about 45 minutes the entire area was cleared.”

Gulf News reported that the air show was temporarily halted after the crash and visitors were directed back to the exhibition area while rescue work was carried out.

Expert view on what went wrong in the air

Experts quoted by India Today said the pilot appeared to be performing a barrel roll, a manoeuvre in which the jet rotates fully while moving forward. During this move, the aircraft is briefly upside down before coming back upright.

They said the Tejas may have been too close to the ground to complete the roll and may not have had the required speed to pull up again, causing the crash. The Tejas has had a near-perfect safety record so far, making the incident especially shocking.

Day before the crash, govt debunked viral 'oil leak' claim

Only a day before the crash, the Government of India had issued an official fact check on social media to counter viral propaganda claiming that the Tejas Mk1 had suffered an “oil leak” at the Dubai Airshow.

Some accounts had posted videos showing liquid dripping from a Tejas fighter jet, calling it a technical failure.

However, PIB Fact Check dismissed this claim completely.

What the PIB fact check said

PIB wrote in its Fact Check post on X that the claims of an oil leakage at Dubai Airshow 2025 are fake.

The video shows routine draining of condensed water from the aircraft’s Environmental Control System (ECS) and On-Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS).

This is a normal and intentional action, especially in humid conditions like Dubai.

The false claims are being used to “undermine the fighter’s proven technical reliability”.

The clarification was issued on 20 November, just a day before the tragic Tejas crash at the air show.

About the HAL Tejas aircraft

The HAL Tejas is a single-engine, multi-role light combat aircraft jointly developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA). The name 'Tejas', meaning radiance in Sanskrit, was chosen in 2003.

The fighter jet features a delta-wing design and a high level of indigenous technology. The Mark 1A version has advanced avionics, AESA radar and upgraded electronic warfare systems.

The Indian Air Force currently flies the Tejas Mk1 and is awaiting deliveries of the Mk1A.

Dubai Air Show continues with large global presence

The Dubai Air Show, one of the world’s biggest aviation events, began on November 17 and will run until November 24. More than 1,500 exhibitors are taking part. The crash took place during an aerial display at 2.08 pm local time on Friday.

The accident has left the Indian Air Force and aviation community deeply saddened. It also came at a time when misinformation around the Tejas was circulating online, prompting the government to correct false claims only 24 hours earlier.

