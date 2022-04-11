Ukraine dominates Modi-Biden virtual summit; India calls situation 'very worrying'

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war dominated the virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Monday. The two leaders are believed to have addressed a variety of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate catastrophe, the global economy, and the Indo-Pacific region

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war dominated the virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Monday. The two leaders are believed to have addressed a variety of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate catastrophe, the global economy, and the Indo-Pacific region.

Here are the highlights:

Speaking on the efforts by the Indian government, PM Modi said, "We have sent medicines and other relief material to Ukraine and other neighbouring nations. On the demand of Ukraine, we are sending another consignment of medicines soon."



Biden: "The United States and India are going to continue our close consultation and how to manage the stabilising effects of this Russian war. Our continued consultation and dialogue are key to ensuring the US-Indian relationship continues to grow deep and stronger."



US President Biden said, "We share a strong and growing major defence partnership. The majority of our partnership is a deep connection between our people and our shared values. Our friendship and our shared values. I want to welcome India's humanitarian support for the people of Ukraine."



Biden added, "The United States and India are going to continue our close consultation and how to manage the stabilising effects of this Russian war. Our continued consultation and dialogue are key to ensuring the US-Indian relationship continues to grow deep and stronger."



On the current Russia-Ukraine crisis, PM Modi said he had spoken with Presidents of both Ukraine and Russia over the telephone, several times. "I not only appealed to them for peace but also suggested President Putin hold direct talks with the Ukrainian President. Detailed discussions were held over Ukraine, in our Parliament," he said.



PM Modi further said recent news of the killing of innocent citizens in Bucha city was very concerning. He said, "We immediately condemned it and also demanded an impartial probe. We hope that through the talks between Russia and Ukraine, a path for peace would come out."

Also Read | India's response is 'somewhat shaky' to Ukraine war, says Biden

Joe Biden said, "I am pleased to have this opportunity to speak to you virtually today and with two of your ministers and your ambassador. We take the same concerns about the global challenges we faced during COVID-19, advancing health securities and tracking economic crisis."



PM Modi to Joe Biden: Today, our interaction is being held at a time when the situation in Ukraine is a matter of concern. A few weeks back, over 20,000 Indians were stranded in Ukraine, most of them young students. He said, "When I came to Washington in September last year, you said that the India-US partnership can contribute to the solution of many global problems. I completely agree with you. As the world's two largest and oldest democracies, we are natural partners."

Also Read | Watch: Joe Biden mistakenly refers to Michelle Obama as ex-Vice President