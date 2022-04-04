Watch: Joe Biden mistakenly refers to Michelle Obama as ex-Vice President

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Biden was speaking at the USS Delaware Commemoration Ceremony on Saturday, when he praised his wife, current First Lady Jill Biden. "I'm tremendously pleased of the job she [Jill] is doing as First Lady with the Joining Forces effort she launched with Michelle Obama while she was Vice President and now carries on," Biden says in the video.

    Washington D.C., First Published Apr 4, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

    Another blunder! US President Joe Biden incorrectly referred to former First Lady Michelle Obama as the country's former Vice President. The White House quickly remedied the error, but the video quickly went viral on social media, causing netizens to go crazy.

    On Saturday, the US President praised the First Lady for all of her work in support of the US government's Joining Forces project.

    Michelle Obama, then-First Lady, and Jill Biden, then-Second Lady, started the project in 2011. The White House is in charge of the project, which seeks to assist relatives, caregivers, and survivors of members of the United States Armed Forces.

    Also Read | Russian autocract Vladimir Putin murderous dictator, pure thug: US President Joe Biden continues verbal attack

    The White House was compelled to amend the error and upload a transcript on its official website, claiming that he should have said "I" rather than "she," while referring to him as former Vice President.

    This is not the first time the White House has had to rectify Biden's errors and omissions. Biden's recent remarks on Russian President Vladimir Putin looked to be a push for his resignation. On March 26, Biden told a gathering in Warsaw, Poland, "For God's sake, this man [Putin] cannot continue in power." The Biden administration moved quickly to address the situation. They said Biden was not seeking "regime change."

    Also Read | US ban on Russian oil, gas import: Time for India to build its own reserves, say experts

